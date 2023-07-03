Wimbledon 2023: Top seeds, Russian entry, prize money and everything else



What is the official Schedule of Wimbledon 2023? The Championships of Tennis, simply known as Wimbledon because of the location where the event is held, will be played for the 101st time from July 3 onwards. Here are all the important details of the third major of the year.



What is the venue of Wimbledon 2023? This year’s Wimbledon will be played from July 3 to July 16 with no middle Sunday. Middle Sunday used to be a rest day at Wimbledon before the 2022 edition. But now all days will have an order of play.



Who are the defending champions of Wimbledon 2023? All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, also known as the All England Club is the venue for each year’s Wimbledon. It is situated at Church Road in Wimbledon, London, England.



What is the rule change in All-White clothing? Serbia’s Novak Djokovic won the 2022 Men’s Singles title defeating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios. Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win the Women's Singles title at Wimbledon 2022.



Are Russian and Belarussina players allowed to play at Wimbledon 2023? The only grasscourt Major is also the only tournament played in all-white clothing. But this time, a change has been made by the organising committee. It has allowed female players to wear non-white undershorts if they want, which has been a long-standing request by many players.



What is the Queue? Since Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for barring Russian and Belarussian players in 2022, the All England Club decided to allow players from the two countries in this edition. The conditions for their participation remain the same as all other Majors -- they will not be able to represent their national flag and cannot show support to or take funds from their nation.



According to Wimbledon’s official website, “500 tickets for Centre Court (excluding last four days), No.1 Court, and No.2 Court will be sold for each day the courts are in play.” The Championships tickets bought via Queue are non-transferable. The Queue, as the name suggests, is a queue formed by people to buy premier and normal tickets for Wimbledon. It has still remained in vogue even after ticketing got online throughout the world. At Wimbledon, if you want to see the game you must be in the Queue to buy the tickets. Such is the craze for the Queue that people start to line up from the evening before the day for which they want the tickets.



The prize money for this year’s Wimbledon has been increased from the 2022 edition by 17.5 per cent for winners and 11.9 per cent for runners-up for Ladies and Gentlemen’s singles. The singles’ winners will get 2,350,000 British pounds, which when converted to Indian rupees, becomes Rs 24.38 crores. The runners-up will get Rs 12.19 crores. What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2023?



Is there any Indian in the fray for this year’s Wimbledon? It's not just the winners and the runners-up that get prize money, even the semi-finalists, quarterfinalists, and players participating in every other round in every event, be it singles, doubles, mixed doubles, wheelchair, and invitational doubles players are also awarded prize money. In total, 44,700,000 million British pounds, which when converted becomes Rs 463.74 crores, will be awarded in this edition of Wimbledon.



What has been India’s best performance at Wimbledon? The lone Indian qualifying for this year’s Wimbledon is 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna who is participating in men’s doubles with his 35-year-old Australian partner Matthew Ebden. The pair are seeded sixth and is supposed to make it to the quarterfinal, at least.



Who leads the race in Men’s and Women’s Singles victories at Wimbledon? Leander Paes has been the most successful Indian player at the grass-court major winning a boys’ singles, a men’s doubles and three mixed doubles titles from 1990 to 2015. Apart from Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi has three titles- one men’s doubles with Paes and two mixed doubles titles. Sania Mirza has won a Girls’ doubles and a Women’s doubles title at The Championships as well.

Czech Republic’s Martina Navratilova has won the most singles titles -- nine in women’s singles. She is followed by Swiss maestro -- Roger Federer who has eight titles to his name in men’s singles.