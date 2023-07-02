Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India beat Iran to defend men's Asian Kabaddi Championships title in Busan

India beat Iran to defend men's Asian Kabaddi Championships title in Busan

The Indian men's kabaddi team beat Iran 42-32 in a high-voltage final to defend its Asian Championships title, here on Friday.

Press Trust of India Busan (Korea)
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
It was India's eighth title in the continental championships.

Iran started aggressively, but the Indians were up to their tasks. Captain Pawan Sehrawat helped India inflict the first All-Out with two touch points and gave his side a 10-4 lead.

India kept building pressure on the Iranians and produced another All-Out. India were leading 23-11 at half time.

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tried to lead his side make a comeback but they ended up conceding another All-Out to trail 14-33. India maintained their stranglehold and sealed the issue.

"With the score of 42-32 in the final match against Iran, Team India retains the Asian Kabaddi Championship Title! Kudos to the entire team. Well played boys," the Sports Authority of India tweeted.

India had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final in the last edition held in Iran in 2017.

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

