Spain's Carlos Alcaraz became the new Wimbledon champion when he defeated record 23-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic in the final of the All England Lawn Championship on Sunday (July 16). 20-year-old Alcaraz used his strong forehands to dash Djokovic's aspirations of winning a year slam in 2023. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an 4 hours 40 minutes of epic battle in the Wimbledon 2023 final.WATCH Djokovic vs Alcaraz highlights: the championship pointThe Spanish sensation has done it ????????@carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major. Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men's Slam final since 1974.WATCH Wimbledon 2023 highlights: Alcaraz's winning celebration with familyIt's all yours, @carlosalcaraz ????#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EuXoqQjZkp— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023"Since I was born, you were already winning tournaments"@DjokerNole has been an inspiration for @carlosalcaraz from a young age#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B5KrObv2Wm— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023Goosebumps.#Wimbledon | @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/VrRVtc7och— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023The 36-year-old Serbian asserted dominance in the opening set, defeating the Spaniard 6-1 in just over 30 minutes.Despite the one-sided contest in the first set, Alcaraz looked determined in the second, pushing the match into a tie-breaker. Djokovic, who has been exceptional In the tie-break, made two unforced errors at 6-6, allowing the Spain sensation to make a comeback in the match. Alcaraz sealed the second set 7-6 (8-6) in one hour 25 minutes battle. WATCH: When Alcaraz roared back in the second setAlcaraz roars back! The world No.1 takes the second set 7-6(6)#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Zj5FxBwOfl— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023Settle in It's all square on Centre Court...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BztjVx5HKh— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023After regaining his form in the second set, 20-year-old Alcaraz didn't look back and broke Djokovic's serve in the third set's opening game.Alcaraz won the fifth game on the seventh try after a gruelling 26-minute struggle, earning a break for the second time in the second set.He eventually won the third set 6-1 in 60 minutes of battle.And when it seemed Alcaraz's ballistic forehands rattled the Serbian star, Djokovic came back brilliantly.He first broke Alcaraz's 3rd serve, then held his serve in the 4th, forcing the game into the final set.A break sealed with a kiss #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/pGkUE7IOKQ— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023The defending champion clinched the 4th one 6-3.Alcaraz lifted his game a notch up in the final set, breaking Djokovic's second serve and finally winning the match 5th set 6-4. Alcaraz strikes first in the fifth!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YwRapXxbK0— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023With the win, the spainard won his second Grand Slam title in his short career. Earlier, he won the 2022 US Open.