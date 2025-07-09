HCA chief Jagan Mohan Rao, four others held by Telangana CID in IPL probe

Hyderabad Cricket Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao and four others were on Wednesday taken into custody by the Telangana CID for questioning in connection with the allegations levelled against him and others by the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2025 IPL season, police said.

HCA office bearers including Jagan Mohan Rao, Treasurer C Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, General Secretary Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavita were taken into custody for questioning, a senior police official said.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad plea seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring blackmailing tactics by the HCA. The state unit, however, denied all such charges by the franchise.