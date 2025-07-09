Home / Sports / Other Sports News / HCA chief Jagan Mohan Rao, four others held by Telangana CID in IPL probe

HCA chief Jagan Mohan Rao, four others held by Telangana CID in IPL probe

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad plea seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring blackmailing tactics by the HCA

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested
HCA office bearers including Jagan Mohan Rao, Treasurer C Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, General Secretary Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavita were taken into custody for questioning, a senior police official said. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyderabad Cricket Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao and four others were on Wednesday taken into custody by the Telangana CID for questioning in connection with the allegations levelled against him and others by the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2025 IPL season, police said.

HCA office bearers including Jagan Mohan Rao, Treasurer C Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, General Secretary Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavita were taken into custody for questioning, a senior police official said.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad plea seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring blackmailing tactics by the HCA. The state unit, however, denied all such charges by the franchise.

In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad alleged that the HCA was "threatening" the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).

The franchise also stated that it would consider shifting its home matches to another state if the issue persisted. However, Jagan Mohan Rao had denied all allegations, saying that no such demands were made to the franchise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Kohli to Beckham: List of sportspersons, celebrities who attended Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025 drops line umpires; here's how Electronic Line Calling works

We need better time, game management: India women's hockey coach Harendra

India A men's hockey team thrash Ireland 6-1 to start European tour

Topics :IPL NewsArrestSunrisers HyderabadHyderabadTelangana

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story