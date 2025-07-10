Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India to start campaign against Namibia in FIH Women's Junior World Cup

India to start campaign against Namibia in FIH Women's Junior World Cup

India will begin campaign in the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup in Chile with a match against Namibia on December 1.

India women's hockey
Germany and Ireland will play the tournament's first match earlier in the day in Santiago.

The opening day will also feature hosts Chile taking on the Netherlands, who are the reigning champions and currently ranked number one in the world.

The tournament will be held from December 1 to 13 in Santiago with 24 teams in the fray.

Placed in Group C, the Indian team will face sterner tests when they play against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on December 5.

As per the draw held on June 12, Pool A comprises the Netherlands, Japan, Chile, and Malaysia, while Pool B has Argentina, Belgium, Zimbabwe and Wales.

Pool D will have England, South Africa, China, and Austria, while Pool E has Australia, Spain, Canada and Scotland fighting for the top honours. Pool F includes the United States, Korea, New Zealand, and Uruguay.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

