India to start campaign against Namibia in FIH Women's Junior World Cup

India will begin campaign in the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup in Chile with a match against Namibia on December 1.

Germany and Ireland will play the tournament's first match earlier in the day in Santiago.

The opening day will also feature hosts Chile taking on the Netherlands, who are the reigning champions and currently ranked number one in the world.

The tournament will be held from December 1 to 13 in Santiago with 24 teams in the fray.

Placed in Group C, the Indian team will face sterner tests when they play against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on December 5.