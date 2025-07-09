Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli

Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic live match time
Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic live match time
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Novak Djokovic’s hunt for a 25th Grand Slam title will continue today in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2025, where the Serbian will face Flavio Cobolli in a high-intensity match. Djokovic, now 38, last won a Grand Slam in 2023 at the US Open and has since been chasing the magical 25th, which will make him the only player in tennis history (male or female combined) to win 25 Grand Slam titles. He is currently tied with Margaret Court of Australia, who has 24 women’s singles Grand Slam titles to her name. 

Novak Djokovic’s journey in Wimbledon 2025 so far

Novak Djokovic’s journey so far in Wimbledon 2025 has not posed much trouble. He started his campaign against A. Muller of France, winning 6-1, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2. He then faced D. Evans of England in Round 2, an even easier match-up for the Serbian, which he won 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.
 
In the third round, Djokovic faced his countryman Kecmanovic and once again it was a cakewalk for the 24-time Grand Slam winner, who won the match 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. Djokovic’s toughest challenge so far came in the Round of 16, where he faced 11th seed Alex de Minaur of Australia. The Australian even beat Djokovic 6-1 in the first set, but the Serbian came back strong to win the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and book his place in the quarter-finals.

Other big matches in Wimbledon today

Apart from Novak Djokovic’s blockbuster quarter-final match against Cobolli, world number one in the men’s singles event, Jannik Sinner, will also be in action in his quarter-final match against B. Shelton of the USA. In the women’s singles quarter-finals, Iga Swiatek will face L. Samsonova, while M. Andreeva will play B. Bencic.

Wimbledon 2025: Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic live match time today, Djokovic tennis match live streaming and telecast today

When will Novak Djokovic play his QF tie against Flavio Cobolli in Wimbledon 2025?
 
Novak Djokovic will play in the Wimbledon QF tie against Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday, July 9.
 
When will Novak Djokovic play his QF tie against Flavio Cobolli in Wimbledon 2025?
 
Novak Djokovic will play in the Wimbledon QF tie against Flavio Cobolli after 7:10 PM IST today.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli be available?
 
The live telecast of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli will be available on the Star Sports network in India. 
Where will the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli be available?
 
The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Norrie vs Alcaraz live streaming and timing today

Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals schedule, timing, live streaming, telecast

Wimbledon error call sparks controversy as electronic line system was off

India plans to bid for both 2029, 2031 World Athletics Championships

Novak Djokovic reaches milestone with 100th career win at Wimbledon

Topics :WimbledonNovak DjokovicTennis

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story