Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals schedule, timing, live streaming, telecast

As the oldest Grand Slam tournament in the history of Tennis enters it's business end this year, the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-finals is set to feature some exciting and mouth-watering clashes in both the men's and women's singles events, starting from July 8 in England.

With the 2-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz still in contention for another Wimbledon title this year, the Spaniard could grab a hattrick of titles this year if he manages to go all the way at SW19. However, the women's singles title will have a new winner again this year with defending champion Barbora Krejčíková getting knocked out early in the tournament.

ALSO READ: Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025 What started with a total 128 players in the men's and singles ties in the tournament, only 8 players are now left in each of the events with only one winner to be crowned at the end of it all. Men's singles quarter-finals schedule Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals schedule Date Time (IST) Match Tuesday, 8 July 17:30:00 Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov 19:10:00 Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz Wednesday, 9 July TBD Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton TBD Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic Despite a tournament filled with surprises, the men's singles quarter-finals feature seven seeded players from the original top 32. The only exception is Cameron Norrie, the last Brit standing, who has reached his second Wimbledon quarter-final. Norrie now faces a massive challenge against Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion. However, with the full support of the Centre Court crowd, he'll be hoping to pull off a memorable upset.

In the other men’s match scheduled for the day, American Taylor Fritz goes head-to-head with Karen Khachanov of Russia, an Olympic silver medallist in doubles. Both are eager to make their first-ever semi-final appearance at Wimbledon, adding extra stakes to an already intriguing clash. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to his 16th quarter-final at the tournament. He came from a set down to defeat Alex de Minaur in the fourth round and will now face Flavio Cobolli, a 23-year-old Italian making his debut in the last eight of a Grand Slam. Though not the more well-known Italian Jannik Sinner, Cobolli has impressed with his breakthrough run.

Sinner, the tournament’s top seed, progressed to the quarter-finals after Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire mid-match due to injury. Sinner was leading 6-3, 7-5, 2-2 when the match ended after just two hours. He will next face Ben Shelton, the 10th seed, in what promises to be an electrifying encounter on the grass. Women's singles quarter-finals schedule Wimbledon women’s singles quarter-finals schedule Date Time (IST) Match Tuesday, 8 July 18:00:00 Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund 19:10:00 Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Wednesday, 9 July TBD Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic TBD Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova

One of the most heartwarming storylines at Wimbledon 2025 has been the impressive comeback of Belinda Bencic, the Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021). Competing in only her second Grand Slam since becoming a mother, the Swiss star has reached her maiden quarter-final at the All England Club. She will now take on 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, another Olympic medallist, in what promises to be a thrilling battle for a place in the semi-finals. In another high-profile clash, world number one Aryna Sabalenka is set to face Laura Siegemund of Germany, the lowest-ranked player remaining in the women's singles draw. Siegemund, who is playing in only her second career Grand Slam quarter-final, will be hoping to pull off a major upset.

Top seed Iga Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, continues her strong run on grass as she faces 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova. The Polish star, known for her dominance on clay and hard courts, is eyeing her first Wimbledon title and appears increasingly comfortable on the grass courts of SW19. Rounding off the women's quarter-finals is a contest between Amanda Anisimova, the last American left in the women's draw, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Both have reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before, but neither has progressed to the semis, setting up a high-stakes encounter for both players. With a mix of experience, comeback narratives, and rising stars, the women's quarter-finals at Wimbledon 2025 are shaping up to be truly unforgettable.

Wimbledon 2025 quarter-finals live streaming and telecast details When will Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final matches begin? The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will begin with quarter-final match-ups on Tuesday, 8 July. What will be the venue for Wimbledon 2025 matches? All matches of Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final ties will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England. The Centre Court and Court No. 1 will host the QF clashes. Who will Carlos Alcaraz play in Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final? Carlos Alcaraz will play his Wimbledon 2025 QF tie against Britain's Cameron Norrie Who will Novak Djokovic face in the quarter-final?

Novak Djokovic will face Italy's Flavio Cobolli in his quarter-final match. Who is Jannik Sinner playing in the quarter-final? Jannik Sinner will play his Wimbledon QF against USA's Ben Shelton Who will Aryna Sabalenka play in her quarter-final match? Aryna Sabalenka will play her QF tie against Laura Siegemund of Germany. Who is Iga Świątek’s opponent in the quarter-final? Iga Świątek will face 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova in her quarter-final match. Where to watch live telecast of Wimbledon 2025 in India? The live telecast of all Wimbledon 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.