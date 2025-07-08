Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025

Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025

The crossover of sports legends wasn't limited to Indian stars. Former England players Joe Root and James Anderson were also spotted nearby, with Root even greeting Roger Federer in the Royal Box.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricket met tennis in style at Wimbledon 2025, as several Indian cricket stars were seen soaking in the Centre Court action, adding star power to the stands. Among the most prominent was former India captain Virat Kohli, accompanied by wife and actress Anushka Sharma.   Kohli spotted at Centre Court
 
Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, was seen enjoying the high-octane tennis and shared his admiration for Novak Djokovic on Instagram. “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator,” he posted. Djokovic responded warmly, thanking Kohli for his support. 
 
 

Pant dressing up for Wimbledon  Joining Kohli at Centre Court was Rishabh Pant, India’s current vice-captain in Test cricket. Still on a high from his heroics in the recent England series, Pant looked relaxed as he watched the tennis drama unfold. 
 

 

  England stars also spotted watching Djokovic  The crossover of sports legends wasn’t limited to Indian stars. Former England players Joe Root and James Anderson were also spotted nearby, with Root even greeting Roger Federer in the Royal Box. Brian Lara, the West Indies legend, had made an appearance a day earlier.
With such icons from the cricketing world gracing the famed Centre Court, Wimbledon 2025 served as a celebration of sportsmanship beyond boundaries, uniting fans of both tennis and cricket.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

