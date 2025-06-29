Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Novak Djokovic reveals his retirement plans ahead of Wimbledon 2025

Novak Djokovic reveals his retirement plans ahead of Wimbledon 2025

Novak Djokovic admitted that he cannot predict if this Wimbledon will be his final one, but he made it clear that he hasn't lost his hunger

Serbia's Novak Djokovic. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

As Wimbledon 2025 begins, Novak Djokovic once again finds himself at the centre of speculation over his future in tennis. At 38, the Serbian legend—owner of 24 Grand Slam singles titles—is no stranger to being asked whether each major could be his last. The question surfaced again ahead of his opening round at the All England Club, and while Djokovic didn’t give a definitive answer, his tone balanced realism with quiet optimism.
 
He admitted that he cannot predict if this Wimbledon will be his final one, but made it clear he hasn’t lost his hunger. “My wish,” he explained, “is to keep playing for a few more years if I’m physically fit and mentally motivated.” Djokovic remains determined to chase more glory, even if the end of his career appears on the distant horizon. 
 

“Wimbledon gives me the best chance”

Djokovic acknowledged that Wimbledon may be his best shot at claiming a record 25th Grand Slam title—more than any player in history. He spoke fondly of the tournament’s atmosphere and his success on its grass courts. His comfort at SW19, where he has lifted the trophy seven times, gives him confidence.
 
Reflecting on his form and the surface, Djokovic said the motivation and mindset he finds at Wimbledon push him to perform at his best. He begins his campaign against France’s Alexandre Muller, aiming to reach an eighth final in the past nine editions of the event.

Still driven by Grand Slam ambition

Despite not winning a major since the 2023 US Open, Djokovic reminded reporters that he remains a formidable force. He reached the semi-finals at both the 2025 Australian Open and Roland Garros, even though injury and top seed Jannik Sinner halted his progress.
 
These near misses haven't dampened his drive. Grand Slams, he noted, are still his greatest motivation, and he feels good about his fitness and practice levels going into Wimbledon.

No farewell just yet

While Djokovic did leave open the possibility of 2025 being his final appearance at certain Slams, he also hinted at a possible return next year. His farewell may come eventually, but for now, Wimbledon 2025 is just another opportunity—perhaps the best one—to make more history.

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

