Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025 women's singles semis full schedule, live time, streaming

Wimbledon 2025 women's singles semis full schedule, live time, streaming

Wimbledon 2025 women's singles match timing today: Sabalenka vs Anisimova at 6 PM IST while Swiatek vs Bencic after the conclusion of first semifinal

Wimbledon 2025
JioHotstar will live stream all the Wimbledon 2025 matches in India through their apps and websites.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The final four stage of the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles promises a fresh chapter in the history books as all four semi-finalists chase a maiden appearance in the final of the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam.  With none of the remaining contenders having played a final at SW19 before, the stage is set for an exciting new face to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish at the All England Club. 
Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles semi-final matches
Match Date Time (IST) Player 1 Country Seed Player 2 Country Seed
1 10/07/25 (Semifinal 1) 18:00:00 Aryna Sabalenka Belarus 1 Amanda Anisimova United States 13
2 10/07/25 (Semifinal 2) 19:10:00 Belinda Bencic Switzerland Iga Swiatek Poland 8
 
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: A Familiar Rivalry Reignited 
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka kicks off the women’s semifinal action on Centre Court as she takes on 13th seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the first semifinal. This marks their ninth career clash, with Anisimova leading the head-to-head 5-3. The American enters her first Wimbledon semi-final with strong momentum and a history of success against the Belarusian powerhouse. 
 
Sabalenka, however, brings Grand Slam experience into play, making her third semi-final appearance at Wimbledon. Known for her aggressive baseline game and improved grass-court form, Sabalenka will be eager to reverse the trend and book a long-awaited place in the final. With both players showcasing resilience throughout the fortnight, fans can expect a high-octane duel to open Day 11 of the tournament.
 
Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic: Olympic pedigree meets Grand Slam power 
In the second semifinal, five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek faces off against Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist. Swiatek, who secured bronze at the Paris 2024 Games, is making strides on grass, a surface once considered her weakest. The Polish star has powered through the draw, winning her quarterfinal in dominant fashion and aiming to reach her first Wimbledon final.
 
Bencic, meanwhile, has quietly built momentum and used her grass-court finesse to full effect, dispatching opponents in straight sets. Their previous Wimbledon meeting in 2023 ended in Świątek’s favour, but Bencic's current form suggests a close contest. 

Wimbledon 2025 women's singles semi-finals live streaming and telecast details

 
When will Wimbledon 2025 semi-final matches take place? 
The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will begin its women’s singles semi-final match-ups on Thursday, 10 July.
 
What will be the venue for Wimbledon 2025 matches? 
All matches of Wimbledon 2025 semi-final ties will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England. The Centre Court will host the semi-final clashes.
 
Who will Aryna Sabalenka play in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final? 
Aryna Sabalenka will play her Wimbledon 2025 semi-final tie against 13th seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States.
 
Who is Iga Swiatek’s opponent in the semi-final? 
Iga Swiatek will face Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in her semi-final match. 
 
Where to watch live telecast of Wimbledon 2025 in India? 
The live telecast of all Wimbledon 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Wimbledon 2025 in India? 
JioHotstar will live stream all the Wimbledon 2025 matches in India through their apps and websites.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to start campaign against Namibia in FIH Women's Junior World Cup

HCA chief Jagan Mohan Rao, four others held by Telangana CID in IPL probe

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Kohli to Beckham: List of sportspersons, celebrities who attended Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025 drops line umpires; here's how Electronic Line Calling works

Topics :WimbledonTennis News

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story