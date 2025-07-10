Wimbledon 2025 women's singles semis full schedule, live time, streaming

With none of the remaining contenders having played a final at SW19 before, the stage is set for an exciting new face to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish at the All England Club. Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles semi-final matches Match Date Time (IST) Player 1 Country Seed Player 2 Country Seed 1 10/07/25 (Semifinal 1) 18:00:00 Aryna Sabalenka Belarus 1 Amanda Anisimova United States 13 2 10/07/25 (Semifinal 2) 19:10:00 Belinda Bencic Switzerland — Iga Swiatek Poland 8 The final four stage of the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles promises a fresh chapter in the history books as all four semi-finalists chase a maiden appearance in the final of the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam.With none of the remaining contenders having played a final at SW19 before, the stage is set for an exciting new face to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish at the All England Club.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: A Familiar Rivalry Reignited ALSO READ: Sinner beats Shelton to reach Wimbledon semis despite elbow injury World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka kicks off the women’s semifinal action on Centre Court as she takes on 13th seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the first semifinal. This marks their ninth career clash, with Anisimova leading the head-to-head 5-3. The American enters her first Wimbledon semi-final with strong momentum and a history of success against the Belarusian powerhouse. Sabalenka, however, brings Grand Slam experience into play, making her third semi-final appearance at Wimbledon. Known for her aggressive baseline game and improved grass-court form, Sabalenka will be eager to reverse the trend and book a long-awaited place in the final. With both players showcasing resilience throughout the fortnight, fans can expect a high-octane duel to open Day 11 of the tournament.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic: Olympic pedigree meets Grand Slam power In the second semifinal, five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek faces off against Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist. Swiatek, who secured bronze at the Paris 2024 Games, is making strides on grass, a surface once considered her weakest. The Polish star has powered through the draw, winning her quarterfinal in dominant fashion and aiming to reach her first Wimbledon final. ALSO READ: Iga Swiatek's first Wimbledon semifinal comes against Belinda Bencic Bencic, meanwhile, has quietly built momentum and used her grass-court finesse to full effect, dispatching opponents in straight sets. Their previous Wimbledon meeting in 2023 ended in Świątek’s favour, but Bencic's current form suggests a close contest.

Wimbledon 2025 women's singles semi-finals live streaming and telecast details When will Wimbledon 2025 semi-final matches take place? The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will begin its women’s singles semi-final match-ups on Thursday, 10 July. What will be the venue for Wimbledon 2025 matches? All matches of Wimbledon 2025 semi-final ties will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England. The Centre Court will host the semi-final clashes. Who will Aryna Sabalenka play in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final? Aryna Sabalenka will play her Wimbledon 2025 semi-final tie against 13th seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States.