Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Novak Djokovic plans to return to Wimbledon for at least one more run

Novak Djokovic plans to return to Wimbledon for at least one more run

Djokovic was not fully able to compete at his best level, two days after taking what he described as a nasty and awkward fall in the last game of his quarterfinal victory

Novak Djokovic

Before this fortnight, Djokovic said he figured the grass-court tournament gives him his best chance at another major

AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Novak Djokovic wanted to make this much clear after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals Friday: This was not a farewell performance. Djokovic intends to compete again at the All England Club.

I'm not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today, the 38-year-old Djokovic said. I'm planning to come back definitely at least one more time.

His 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 defeat at Centre Court against the No. 1-ranked Sinner put an end to Djokovic's latest attempt to tie Roger Federer's men's record of eight championships at Wimbledon and to claim an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title overall.

Djokovic was not fully able to compete at his best level, two days after taking what he described as a nasty and awkward fall in the last game of his quarterfinal victory.

 

I don't want to talk in details about my injury and just whine about not managing to play my best, Djokovic said Friday. I do feel disappointed that I just wasn't able to move as well as I thought or hoped that I would.

Also Read

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles

Wimbledon 2025 semifinal HIGHLIGHTS: Sinner beats Djokovic to book final date with Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2025 semifinal: Fritz vs Alcaraz and Sinner vs Djokovic

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal schedule, live time, streaming

Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic live match time

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Kohli and Beckham at Wimbledon 2025

Kohli to Beckham: List of sportspersons, celebrities who attended Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals schedule, timing, live streaming, telecast

He was visited by a trainer before the third set for treatment on his upper left leg, won the next three games and was a point from a 4-0 lead, but lost six of the last seven games.

We all saw, especially in the third set, that he was a bit injured, said Sinner, who will meet No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final. He's been in a very difficult situation.

Before this fortnight, Djokovic said he figured the grass-court tournament gives him his best chance at another major. His most recent came at the 2023 U.S. Open.

At the next Slam event, the 2024 Australian Open, Djokovic lost to Sinner. At the French Open a few months later, Djokovic needed to withdraw before the quarterfinals because he tore the meniscus in his right knee and needed surgery. Then, a month later at Wimbledon, he lost to Alcaraz in the final, his sixth consecutive appearance in the tournament's title match and second straight loss to Alcaraz.

Djokovic exited in the semifinals at all three of this season's majors so far, quitting because of a torn hamstring after one set in that round at Melbourne Park, then losing to Sinner at Roland-Garros and again on Friday.

When his earliest loss at Wimbledon since 2017 ended, Djokovic picked up his things and, as he walked toward the locker room, paused to respond to a standing ovation with a smile, a wave and a thumbs-up for the crowd.

A reporter later asked whether Djokovic felt as if he had some bad luck because of the repeated injury issues.

I don't think it's bad fortune. It's just age the wear and tear of the body. As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, the last year and a half, like never before, to be honest, Djokovic replied, shaking his head. It's tough for me to accept that, because I feel like when I'm fresh, when I'm fit, I can still play really good tennis. I've proven that this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sinner vs Djokovic

Sinner vs Djokovic win prediction: Who will win Wimbledon's 2nd semifinal?

Koneru Humpy

FIDE Women's World Cup: Humpy ousts Khamdamova, Harika also in third round

Iga Swiatek

Wimbledon 2025: Iga cruises past Bencic to book final clash vs Amanda

Amanda Anisimova during semifinal match at Wimbledon 2025. (PIC: X)

Wimbledon 2025: Amanda sinks Sabalenka, enters first Wimbledon final

Weapon in person's hands(Photo: Shutterstock)

Who was Radhika Yadav? The tennis player tragically killed by her father

Topics : Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Tennis News Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon