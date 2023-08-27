World Athletics 2023: 4x400m relay final live match time streaming in India

Indian men's 4x400m relay team broke the National Record (NR) as well as the Asian Record (AR) as they qualified for the first-ever World Athletics Championships final on Saturday, August 26. In the Sunday, August 27 (Monday, August 28 according to IST) final, they will start as the second-best, only behind the United States of America in the race which will include World Championships medalists teams like Jamaica, Great Britain and Botswana.

What was the time taken by the Indian team in the semi-final heats of the men’s 4x400 meters relay event?





The Indian team-made up of four outstanding runners Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh, clocked a timing of 2:59.05 minutes, falling behind only the USA which had the timing of 2:58.47 minutes.

What was the Indian National Record in the 4x400 meters relay that was broken at the World Championships 2023?

The team of Anas, Jacob, Ajmal and Ramesh broke the previous record of 3:00.25 minutes held by the quartet of Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob. The new record has a lead of nearly 1.25 seconds which is huge in short distance running. The last record was set during the Olympics 2021.

What was the Asian record in the 4x400 meters relay that was broken by the Indian men’s relay team at the World Championships 2023?





Indian men's relay team combining Anas, Jacob, Ajmal and Ramesh also broke the Asian Record by more than half a second. The previous record of minutes 2:59.51 was shattered by the Indians in Hungary, Budapest. The Japanese team had held the previous Asian Record.

World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian men’s 4x400 relay team final live match timings, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team be in action during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in the Javelin throw final event?

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team will be in action on August 28 at midnight in the men’s 4x400 relay final of the World Athletics Championships 2023.

When does the men’s 4x400 relay final event start in the World Athletics Championships 2023?

The men’s 4x400 meters relay final event at World Athletics Championship 2023 will begin at 01:07 am IST on August 28, 2023. Indian team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh will be in action from 01:07 am IST onwards.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Indian men’s 4x400 relay team’s final event in India?

Sports18 will live broadcast the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team’s final event in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Indian 4x400 meters relay team’s final event in India?

The live streaming of the Indian 4x400m relay team’s final event will be available on Jio Cinema.