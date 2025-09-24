Rafael Nadal warns fans about fake videos of him giving financial advice

Rafael Nadal is warning about fake online videos of him offering financial advice, and the risks of artificial intelligence.
The retired tennis great said on Tuesday he has never endorsed any of the online videos or their messages.
I want to share this message of caution something unusual for my social media, but necessary, he wrote on Linkedin. In recent days, together with my team, we have detected fake videos circulating on some platforms. These were generated with artificial intelligence, showing a figure that imitates my image and my voice. In those videos, I am falsely attributed with investment advice or proposals that in no case come from me.
Nadal said it was misleading advertising, completely unrelated" to him.
He talked about society's challenge of learning to distinguish between what is real and what is manipulated, and of promoting an ethical and responsible use of technology.
Innovation is always positive when it serves people, but we must remain aware of its risks and act with critical thinking, he said. "Artificial intelligence is a tool with enormous potential, capable of bringing extraordinary progress in education, medicine, sports, and communication. However, it can also be misused, creating false content that generates confusion and may deceive many people.
