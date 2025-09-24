Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Rafael Nadal warns fans about fake videos of him giving financial advice

Rafael Nadal warns fans about fake videos of him giving financial advice

Rafael Nadal is warning about fake online videos of him offering financial advice, and the risks of artificial intelligence.

Paris: Rafael Nadal of Spain during the first-round singles match over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
The retired tennis great said on Tuesday he has never endorsed any of the online videos or their messages.

I want to share this message of caution something unusual for my social media, but necessary, he wrote on Linkedin. In recent days, together with my team, we have detected fake videos circulating on some platforms. These were generated with artificial intelligence, showing a figure that imitates my image and my voice. In those videos, I am falsely attributed with investment advice or proposals that in no case come from me. 

Nadal said it was misleading advertising, completely unrelated" to him.

He talked about society's challenge of learning to distinguish between what is real and what is manipulated, and of promoting an ethical and responsible use of technology.

Innovation is always positive when it serves people, but we must remain aware of its risks and act with critical thinking, he said. "Artificial intelligence is a tool with enormous potential, capable of bringing extraordinary progress in education, medicine, sports, and communication. However, it can also be misused, creating false content that generates confusion and may deceive many people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tennis NewsRafael Nadal

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

