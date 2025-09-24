Home / Sports / Other Sports News / HIL Governing Council assumes control of UP Rudras operations for next year

HIL Governing Council assumes control of UP Rudras operations for next year

Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh and Uttar Pradesh stalwart Lalit Upadhyay are among the players associated with the team.

Hockey generic image
Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Council has taken over operations of the UP Rudras franchise, which withdrew from the 2026 season citing financial challenges, to ensure that the players' participation in the event is not affected.

The Rudras had withdrawn from the league earlier this week.

"The Governing Council will manage and run the new team's affairs until a new franchise owner comes forward.

"The Council remains open to discussions with interested parties who may wish to acquire the new franchise," the organisers said in statement on Wednesday. 

ALSO READ: AC Milan and Inter announce plans for potential stadium to replace San Siro

Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh and Uttar Pradesh stalwart Lalit Upadhyay are among the players associated with the team.

"This step has been taken to ensure that UP Rudras players participate in Hero HIL 2026 and to maintain the competitive balance of the league," the statement read.

The HIL, which was suspended in 2017 due to financial issues and non-cooperation from team owners, had returned earlier this year after being dormant for seven years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rafael Nadal warns fans about fake videos of him giving financial advice

Indian delegation presents Ahmedabad's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Who is Sachin Yadav? Indian Javelin thrower who pipped Neeraj Chopra

World Athletics 2025 javelin throw final: Neeraj finishes 8th, Arshad 10th; Walcott claims gold

IND vs PAK at World Athletics 2025: Neeraj vs Arshad live streaming, timing

Topics :Hockey India

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story