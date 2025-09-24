HIL Governing Council assumes control of UP Rudras operations for next year

The Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Council has taken over operations of the UP Rudras franchise, which withdrew from the 2026 season citing financial challenges, to ensure that the players' participation in the event is not affected.
The Rudras had withdrawn from the league earlier this week.
"The Governing Council will manage and run the new team's affairs until a new franchise owner comes forward.
"The Council remains open to discussions with interested parties who may wish to acquire the new franchise," the organisers said in statement on Wednesday.
Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh and Uttar Pradesh stalwart Lalit Upadhyay are among the players associated with the team.
"This step has been taken to ensure that UP Rudras players participate in Hero HIL 2026 and to maintain the competitive balance of the league," the statement read.
The HIL, which was suspended in 2017 due to financial issues and non-cooperation from team owners, had returned earlier this year after being dormant for seven years.
