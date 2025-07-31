PKL season 12 to be played across Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and New Delhi

Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

The 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held across Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai and New Delhi from August 29.

Telugu Titans will face Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will take on Puneri Paltan on the opening day of the new season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the organisers said in a release on Thursday.

The PKL's return to Vizag marks an exciting homecoming for the coastal city after a seven-year hiatus, they said.

This Andhra Pradesh stronghold last witnessed the thrills of PKL action during the sixth season in 2018, adding another chapter to its rich legacy of hosting the league since seasons 1 and 3.

 

The second leg of the PKL will be held in Jaipur's Indoor Hall at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium from September 12, a venue where the tournament had completed its 1,000 matches in the 2023-24 season.

The third leg will be held at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai from September 29 while the fourth and final leg will be at New Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium from October 13.

The schedule for playoffs will be announced later.

Topics : Sports News Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

