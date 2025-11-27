Home / Sports / Other Sports News / WPL auction 2026: All-rounder Deepti Sharma becomes the most expensive buy

UPW used the Right to Match to retain Deepti as teams spent big on all-rounders in a competitive auction.

Deepti Sharma
Capri Global Holdings' UP Warriorz (UPW) chose to exercise their 'Right to Match' option and matched the raised bid from Delhi Capitals (DC) of Rs 3.2 crore from the base price of Rs 50 lakh to buy back Sharma, who was also the player of the tournament for the country's maiden ODI World Cup victory in November.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has become the most expensive buy for the Women’s Premier League’s (WPL’s) mega auction at Rs 3.20 crore, and the second costliest player after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB’s) record bid for Smriti Mandhana at Rs 3.40 crore in the 2023 auction.
 
Capri Global Holdings’ UP Warriorz (UPW) chose to exercise their ‘Right to Match’ option and matched the raised bid from Delhi Capitals (DC) of Rs 3.2 crore from the base price of Rs 50 lakh to buy back Sharma, who was also the player of the tournament for the country’s maiden ODI World Cup victory in November.
 
Close to Sharma came Reliance Industries-backed Mumbai Indians’ (MI’s) bid for New Zealand cricketer Amelia Kerr at Rs 3 crore. Starting at the base price of Rs 50 lakh, MI and UPW fought hard, finally raising the bid to Rs 3 crore for Kerr, who was a leading wicket-taker in the last season and a crucial player who helped MI win the WPL 2025 trophy.
 
The mega auction on Thursday in New Delhi featured UPW with the highest purse of Rs 14.50 crore, while JSW GMR Cricket’s DC entered with the lowest purse at Rs 5.7 crore. WPL is expected to start from 9 January at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium with MI playing as the defending champions.
 
Another all-rounder, Shikha Pandey, who last played for India in 2023, was signed by UPW for a winning bid of Rs 2.4 crore from RCB, making her the third-highest paid in the mega auction. Pandey’s opening bid started from Rs 40 lakh.
 
Adani Sportsline’s Gujarat Giants (GG), which entered the auction with Rs 9 crore, signed Sophie Devine, another New Zealand all-rounder, for Rs 2 crore after continuous bidding from teams like DC and RCB. Devine became the fourth most expensive player in Thursday’s auction.
 
With less constraint of funds at the beginning of the auction, UPW signed another marquee player, spending Rs 1.90 crore for Meg Lanning, the former Australian team captain, who has helped her team win two Women’s Cricket World Cups and five ICC Women’s World Twenty20 titles. Similar to Sharma’s bid, this was another battle between UPW and DC, starting with a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
 
The fifth-highest bid at Rs 1.3 crore came for Jamaican cricketer Chinelle Henry and India’s N Charani, both signed by DC. Henry’s and Charani’s base price was Rs 30 lakh. Before this, South African cricketer Laura Wolvaardt, who was in the marquee player list, was bought by DC for Rs 1.10 crore, outbidding RCB.
 
However, the auction started with a shock as marquee player Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, six-time Women’s T20 World Cup winner, remained unsold. The sixth costliest player was Phoebe Litchfield, a batter signed by UPW for Rs 1.2 crore.
 
Among the Indian players, after Sharma and Charani, the third most expensive player was Asha Sobhana, a batter and spinner, at Rs 1.10 crore, bought by UPW.
 
Before the accelerated auction, GG had Rs 5.40 crore left in its purse, followed by UPW at Rs 4.65 crore and RCB at Rs 3.05 crore.
 
The auction for the fourth season of the league saw about 277 players go under the hammer. A total of 19 players were registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket, as per the WPL’s official website.

Topics :ICC WomensCricket NewsIPL

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

