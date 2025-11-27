WPL 2026 Auction: India World Cup winners who didn't fetch big bucks

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The WPL 2026 Mega Auction created major headlines as India’s ODI World Cup champions entered the player pool with high expectations. While stars such as Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, and Shafali Verma were retained by their franchises, several other members of the championship-winning squad went under the hammer. Unlike Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani, who sparked intense bidding battles, many World Cup heroes surprisingly failed to attract big numbers, settling for modest deals close to their base price.

This outcome highlighted how franchises balanced their spending, prioritising their core retained stars and emerging talents while staying cautious with mid-range picks. Several experienced names, despite their international pedigree, went for conservative amounts compared to pre-auction expectations.

World Cup Winners Go Cheaper Than Expected ALSO READ: WPL Auction 2026: World cup champions who broke the bank this year With multiple teams entering the auction with limited purse balance, the focus shifted to value buys. While these players didn’t enter the top-price bracket, they still remain crucial additions because of their international experience and versatility. Sneh Rana to Delhi Capitals – ₹50 Lakh Base Price: ₹30 lakh All-rounder Sneh Rana, known for her crisis batting and steady off-spin, was expected to attract higher bids given her World Cup impact. However, Delhi Capitals secured her for just ₹50 lakh, only slightly above her base price. Still, she offers tremendous reliability and depth to the squad.

Renuka Singh to Gujarat Giants – ₹60 Lakh Base Price: ₹40 lakh India’s premier swing bowler Renuka Singh was another surprising low-cost pick. Gujarat Giants bagged her for ₹60 lakh, a steal considering her wicket-taking ability in powerplays. Her limited recent game time may have kept bids conservative. Radha Yadav to RCB – ₹65 Lakh Base Price: ₹30 lakh Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, a proven T20 specialist, went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹65 lakh. Though expected to command more, RCB secured her at a moderate price for her consistency in middle-overs. Harleen Deol to UP Warriorz – ₹50 Lakh