Haryana, Pune and Tamil favourites to win PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga

According to Devadiga, PKL has transformed the landscape of Indian kabaddi by offering players both visibility and financial stability

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is set to commence in less than a month’s time from August 29, and as the season approaches, coaches and experts have said this could be the most competitive edition yet. With a fresh schedule, revamped squads and exciting rivalries on the cards, the buzz around PKL 2025 is stronger than ever. 
 
At the pre-season media day on JioStar, former India international Rishank Devadiga said the tournament’s opening matches, including a southern derby, would set the tone for a high-octane season. He named three teams as early title contenders—Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas—citing their balance, consistency and strategic team-building. Coaches BC Ramesh, Manpreet Singh and Ajay Thakur also spoke about their squads, tactical focus and the importance of unity and youth development this season.

PKL’s growth fuels player ambitions

According to Devadiga, PKL has transformed the landscape of Indian kabaddi by offering players both visibility and financial stability. He noted that coaches like BC Ramesh and Manpreet Singh are placing greater faith in younger talent, which has made the game faster and more intense.
 
He highlighted the rise of players like Devank Dalal, who earned praise last season and will be one to watch again. Devadiga emphasised that the platform is now not just a career path but a life-changing opportunity for many players from modest backgrounds.

Top teams to watch: Haryana, Pune and Tamil

While predicting a tightly contested league, Devadiga singled out Haryana Steelers for their defensive consistency, Puneri Paltan for their well-rounded squad and Tamil Thalaivas for looking tactically solid ahead of the opener.
 
He said last season was marked by defensive brilliance—especially from players like Mohammadreza Shadloui—but this year, he expects raiders like Devank and Ashu Malik to take centre stage. “Raiders are ready to take back the spotlight,” he said confidently.

BC Ramesh eyes redemption with Bengaluru Bulls

Returning to Bengaluru Bulls as head coach, BC Ramesh said this move was deeply personal. After guiding Puneri Paltan to the finals in Seasons IX and X, he was eager to return to his hometown team. He added that defence would be the foundation of their strategy and said players across key positions are already showing strong signs.
 
Young names like Akash Shinde, Aashish Malik and Ganesh were picked through the NYP trials, and Ramesh is banking on their energy to bolster the squad.

Balanced Steelers bank on continuity

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh said the team had been carefully assembled during the auction with balance in mind. With experienced defenders like Jaideep and Rahul and the addition of raider Naveen, he believes the side has all the ingredients for another strong run.
 
He noted the impact of young defenders as well and aims to replicate last season’s dominant form, where they won 18 out of 22 matches.

Ajay Thakur focused on unity at Pune

Newly appointed Puneri Paltan coach Ajay Thakur acknowledged the challenge of handling a team filled with individually skilled players. His aim, he said, is to build unity and mutual trust within the squad.
 
Thakur plans to take it one step at a time—first making it to the top six before eyeing the playoffs and final. According to him, consistent performance and communication on the mat will define Pune’s campaign.

Topics :Tamil ThalaivasHaryana SteelersPuneri PaltanPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

