Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 Auction: Check full list of most expensive players in Season 12

PKL 2025 Auction: Check full list of most expensive players in Season 12

In a surprising turn of events, the league's most successful raiders and star player, Pawan Sehrawat's services were acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for only ₹59.5 lakh

PKL 2025 top buys
PKL 2025 top buys (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The first day of the two-day Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 players auction concluded in Mumbai on Saturday, May 31. All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive player of the season after being bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹2.23 crore. Season 11’s best raider, Devank Dalal, became the second most expensive player after joining Bengal Warriors for ₹2.205 crore. 
 
In a surprising turn of events, the league's most successful raiders and star player Pawan Sehrawat’s services were acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for only ₹59.5 lakh.
 
But who are the other players for whom teams broke the bank during the PKL 2025 player auction? Take a look.
 
PKL 2025 Most Expensive Players List:
 
Player Team Price (Crore)
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Gujarat Giants 2.23
Devank Dalal Bengal Warriors 2.205
Aashu Malik (RTM) Dabang Delhi 1.9
Arjun Deshwal Tamil Thalivas 1.405
Yogesh Dahiya Bengaluru Bulls 1.125
Deepak Singh (RTM) Patna Pirates 0.86
Bharat Hooda Telugu Titans 0.81
Shubam Shinde Telugu Titans 0.8
Pawan Sehrawat Tamil Thalaivas 0.595
Vijay Malik (RTM) Telugu Titans 0.515
Fazel Atrachhali Dabang Delhi 0.3
Ankush Rathi Bengaluru Bulls 0.3
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025: Check full list of players retained by all teams before auction

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 auction date, venue and live streaming details

U Mumba signs Rakesh Kumar as new coach for upcoming PKL season 12

Bengaluru's Randhir Singh joins list of coaches released by PKL teams

PKL 2024 Finals HIGHLIGHTS: Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates to win their maiden PKL title

Topics :Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: May 31 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story