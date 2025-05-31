PKL 2025 Auction: Check full list of most expensive players in Season 12

ALSO READ: PKL 2025 Auction May 31 LIVE UPDATES The first day of the two-day Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 players auction concluded in Mumbai on Saturday, May 31. All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive player of the season after being bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹2.23 crore. Season 11’s best raider, Devank Dalal, became the second most expensive player after joining Bengal Warriors for ₹2.205 crore.

In a surprising turn of events, the league's most successful raiders and star player Pawan Sehrawat’s services were acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for only ₹59.5 lakh.

But who are the other players for whom teams broke the bank during the PKL 2025 player auction? Take a look.

PKL 2025 Most Expensive Players List: