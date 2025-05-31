PKL 2025 Auction: Check full list of most expensive players in Season 12

The first day of the two-day Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 players auction concluded in Mumbai on Saturday, May 31. All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive player of the season after being bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹2.23 crore. Season 11’s best raider, Devank Dalal, became the second most expensive player after joining Bengal Warriors for ₹2.205 crore.
ALSO READ: PKL 2025 Auction May 31 LIVE UPDATES
In a surprising turn of events, the league's most successful raiders and star player Pawan Sehrawat’s services were acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for only ₹59.5 lakh.
But who are the other players for whom teams broke the bank during the PKL 2025 player auction? Take a look.
PKL 2025 Most Expensive Players List:
|Player
|Team
|Price (Crore)
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|Gujarat Giants
|2.23
|Devank Dalal
|Bengal Warriors
|2.205
|Aashu Malik (RTM)
|Dabang Delhi
|1.9
|Arjun Deshwal
|Tamil Thalivas
|1.405
|Yogesh Dahiya
|Bengaluru Bulls
|1.125
|Deepak Singh (RTM)
|Patna Pirates
|0.86
|Bharat Hooda
|Telugu Titans
|0.81
|Shubam Shinde
|Telugu Titans
|0.8
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Tamil Thalaivas
|0.595
|Vijay Malik (RTM)
|Telugu Titans
|0.515
|Fazel Atrachhali
|Dabang Delhi
|0.3
|Ankush Rathi
|Bengaluru Bulls
|0.3