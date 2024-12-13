PKL 2024, December 13 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 continues with matchday 55 action at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune, on Friday, December 13, 2024. The battle for playoffs is in its final stage. Out of 12 teams, only nine are still in the hunt for the playoffs, as Haryana has already qualified, while Gujarat and Bengaluru have been eliminated. The four teams in action today will have different agendas. Tamil Thalaivas and defending champions Puneri Paltan will look to break into the top six of the points table, while Patna Pirates will aim to reclaim second spot. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls, having been eliminated, will look to spoil the plans of other teams in their remaining games.

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

In the first match, Tamil Thalaivas will face three-time champions and in-form Patna Pirates in a potentially season-defining clash for both sides. A win for the Thalaivas will keep them in contention for the PKL 2024 playoffs, while the Pirates will aim to regain second place on the points table and secure direct qualification to the semi-finals.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Aashish, Sourabh Fagare, Ronak, Himanshu, Vishal Chahal.

Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan Lohchab, Deepak Singh, Shubham Shinde, Navdeep, Ankit, Arkam Shaikh.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates shows the three-time champions leading by a considerable margin.

Total matches: 15

Tamil Thalaivas won: 4

Patna Pirates won: 8

Tie: 3

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan will face Bengaluru Bulls. After a strong middle phase of the season, the Paltan have suffered four losses in their last five games and will need five points on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls will look to spoil the party for the defending champions with a win or tie, having already been eliminated from the playoff race.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohit.

Bengaluru Bulls (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit, Nitin Rawal, Pankaj, Arulnanthbabu, Parteek.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-Head

In the head-to-head record, Puneri Paltan enjoys a significant advantage over Bengaluru Bulls.

Total matches: 19

Puneri Paltan won: 12

Bengaluru Bulls won: 7

Tie: 0

PKL 2024 December 13 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 13?

Tamil Thalaivas will face Patna Pirates at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 13?

Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 13 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 13 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 13 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 13 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.