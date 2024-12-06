PKL 2024, December 6, matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with matchday 48 action at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune, on Friday, December 6, 2024. The battle for playoff spots is now picking up pace, with all 12 teams looking to secure a position in the top six of the points table as soon as possible. The first match of the day will see Tamil Thalaivas take on Gujarat Giants, while in the second match, Haryana Steelers will face PKL’s most successful team, the three-time champions, Patna Pirates.

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

In the first match, Tamil Thalaivas will go up against Gujarat Giants in a crucial encounter to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both teams are struggling at the moment and desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Tamil Thalaivas will be under more pressure, as they have the league’s most expensive player of the season, Sachin Tanwar, on their side.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Ronak, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, Chandran Ranjith, Moen Shafagi, Sahil Gulia

Gujarat Giants (probable): Guman Singh, Rakesh, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Himanshu, Balaji D, Jitender Yadav Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here Guman Singh, Rakesh, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Himanshu, Balaji D, Jitender Yadav

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between these two sides is closely contested, with Gujarat Giants having a slight advantage over the Thalaivas.

Total matches: 11

Tamil Thalaivas won: 4

Gujarat Giants won: 6

Tie: 1

Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

In the second match of the day, Haryana Steelers will face Patna Pirates. Unlike the first game of the night, the second game will be for points table supremacy, as Haryana, with a win, will try to extend their lead at the top of the table, while Patna Pirates will aim to get back to second spot, replacing U Mumba.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Playing 7

Haryana Steelers (probable): Vinay, Shivam Patare, Naveen, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui

Patna Pirates (probable): Devank, Ayan, Sandeep, Shubham Shinde, Ankit Jaglan, Arkam Sheikh, Deepak

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Head-to-Head

Haryana Steelers have a single-win advantage over Patna Pirates in their head-to-head matchups.

Total matches: 12

Haryana Steelers won: 6

Patna Pirates won: 5

Tie: 1

PKL 2024, December 6 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 6?

Tamil Thalaivas will face Gujarat Giants at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 6?

Haryana Steelers will take on Patna Pirates at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024, December 6 matches, in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 6 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024, December 6 matches, in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 6 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.