PKL 2024, December 16 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with matchday 58 action at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune, on Monday, December 16, 2024. The battle for the playoffs is in its final stage. Out of 12 teams, only eight are still in the hunt for the playoffs, as Haryana Steelers have already qualified, while Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, and Bengaluru Bulls have already been eliminated. However, we can get our second playoff team today if Dabang Delhi manages to beat Bengal Warriors. In that case, Delhi will qualify, and Bengal will be eliminated.

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

In the first match, Dabang Delhi will go up against Bengal Warriors. Dabang Delhi are on a roll, as they have won four and tied one of their last five games. A win on Monday will be more than enough to see them through to the playoffs. On the other hand, the Bengal Warriors will desperately need a win, as a loss against Delhi will officially end their hopes for the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors playing 7

Dabang Delhi (probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik

Bengal Warriors (probable): Maninder Singh, Pranay Rane, Manjeet, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Siddhesh Tatkare, Fazel Atrachali

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head

The head-to-head record between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors shows both teams are on even terms, with 9 wins each.

Total matches: 22

Dabang Delhi won: 9

Bengal Warriors won: 9

Tie: 4

Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

In the second match of the day, Patna Pirates will face Puneri Paltan. The three-time champions vs defending champions battle will be a must-watch game. Pirates started their season with a loss against Paltan but have since turned the situation around. A win on Monday will leave them needing only three points to qualify for the playoffs. However, if Paltan ends up on the losing side, they will not only have to win all their remaining games but also hope one of the top six teams loses all their remaining games.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan playing 7

Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit

Puneri Paltan (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aman

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

In the head-to-head record, Patna Pirates enjoy a significant 3-victory advantage over Puneri Paltan.

Total matches: 23

Patna Pirates won: 13

Puneri Paltan won: 6

Tie: 4

PKL 2024 December 16 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 16?

Dabang Delhi will face Bengal Warriors at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 16?

Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 16 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 16 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 16 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 16 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

