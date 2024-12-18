Will wear a four-star jersey in next edition of PKL, says Devank Dalal

The latest edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2024) is being hailed as one of the most competitive seasons in the league’s history. The points gap between teams on the table is very narrow, and with just seven days remaining in the league stage, the race to the playoffs is wide open. However, one constant this season has been the emergence of new and future superstars, including Patna Pirates’ lead raider and three-time champion, Devank Dalal.

After a slow start, Devank picked up pace and is currently the top raider this season with 244 raid points in 19 games. His exceptional form has made Patna Pirates strong contenders for the title. With several matches still to play, he is poised to become only the fourth player in PKL history—after Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, and Naveen Kumar—to score over 300 raid points in a single season.

In an exclusive interaction with Business Standard, Devank shared insights into his kabaddi journey, his coordination with teammates, and what fans can expect from him in the remaining matches.

Before this season, very few people knew you had been playing in the PKL since Season 9. Can you share how your kabaddi journey began?

I started my kabaddi journey in my village, Singhpura Khurd, Rohtak, Haryana, in 2018. My coach, Jagbir, introduced me to the game and taught me how to play. I’m grateful for where I am today, leading my team as its main raider.

You played for Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9 and then moved to Patna Pirates in Season 11. How have these experiences shaped your career?

Yes, I started with Jaipur Pink Panthers, where I wore a one-star jersey. In Season 10, I continued with Jaipur and wore a two-star jersey. In Season 11, I joined Patna Pirates and wore a three-star jersey. Each experience helped me grow as a player and taught me valuable lessons about teamwork and strategy. If everything aligns, I hope to wear a four-star jersey next year.

In Season 11, you achieved remarkable success. How do you and Ayaan collaborate on the mat?

Ayaan and I have great chemistry. We don’t overthink—if he goes out, I revive him, and if I go out, he gets a point or revives me. The defence also supports us, ensuring we work as a cohesive unit.

Your goal this season is to reach 300 raid points. Do you think this is achievable?

Absolutely. We have three matches left, and if we reach the semi-finals and finals, there will be five matches in total. I aim to score 70–80 more points and surpass the 300-point mark.

Who is your kabaddi idol?

My idol is Manjeet Dhaiya. He has the same height as me and a similar playing style. Watching him play for Patna Pirates inspired me to emulate his approach and improve my game.

Which team would you like to face in the playoffs?

I’d like to play against Haryana. Both teams have strong squads and aggressive styles, which would make for a highly competitive match.

During your match with Haryana Steelers, you seemed to lose your composure. What happened?

Sometimes mistakes happen, either on my part or the umpire’s. In that match, I shouted in frustration because the umpire’s hand gesture created confusion. These things happen in kabaddi—you just have to stay focused and move on.

How do you strategise during critical moments, such as when trailing or leading?

When we’re leading, we slow down to manage the game. However, Ayaan and I play aggressively, so the defence steps up to control the pace. We stick to our strategy throughout the match.

Is there any defender you prefer to avoid while raiding?

No, I don’t avoid any defender. Avoiding someone means you limit yourself. Kabaddi is about facing challenges and playing fearlessly.

If you could create a ‘Mount Rushmore’ of kabaddi, who would be on it?

My ‘Mount Rushmore’ would include Manjeet Dhaiya, Sunil Malik, Arjun Deshwal, and my teammate Ankit Jaglan. These players have set benchmarks and inspired me to perform at my best.

During intense matches, how do you maintain balance in the team?

It’s all about trust and teamwork. The defence slows down the game when needed, while Ayaan and I focus on scoring points. Everyone works together as a single unit.

What’s your message for fans and viewers?

I thank all my fans, especially those from Patna, who closely follow my matches. My aim is to win every remaining match and make Patna Pirates champions for the fourth time this season.