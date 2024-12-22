PKL 2024, December 22 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with match 127 between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune, on Sunday, December 22, 2024. The second encounter of the Super Sunday will feature Haryana Steelers and U Mumba take each other.

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Both sides will be playing their penultimate games of the season. Both Thalaivas and the Bulls have shown potential but failed to meet expectations. With neither side qualifying for the PKL 11 playoffs, this match will be about playing for pride, offering bench players an opportunity to showcase their skills on the big stage.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Aasish, Sourabh Fagare, Ronak, Himanshu, Vishal Chahal.

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (Probable): Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Arulnanthababu, Parteek, Nitin Rawal, Jatin, Saurabh Nandal.

Head-to-head record:

Bengaluru Bulls have a clear advantage in terms of head to head statistics as they have won majority of their matches (12) against the Thaaivas over the years, with the latter winning just 3 of the 15 matches so far.

The head-to-head record between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls

Total matches: 15

Tamil Thalaivas Giants won: 3

Bengaluru Bulls won: 12

Tie: 0

Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

U Mumba will rely on their star raider, Ajit Chouhan, to lead the team in their upcoming match. Meanwhile, Haryana is banking on the defensive abilities of Mohammadreza Shadloui and the raiding skills of Shivam Patare to turn their fortunes around in PKL 11.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Playing 7:

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Naveen, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Sanjay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui.

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Ajit Chauhan, Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya.

Head-to-head record:

In terms of head-to-head stats, both sides are tied neck-to-neck with 7 wins each in the 16 matches they have played so far over the years.

Total matches: 16

Haryana Steelers won: 7

U Mumba won: 7

Tie: 2

PKL 2024 December 22 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 22?

Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 22?

Haryana Steelers will take on U Mumba at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 22 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 22 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 22 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 22 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.