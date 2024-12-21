PKL 2024, December 21 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with matchday 63 action at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Five out of six spots in the play-offs have been filled as Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and UP Yoddhas have all confirmed their top-six finish. U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas are tussling for the final spot. However, the two matches today will determine who finishes in the top two and qualifies directly for the semi-finals.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs. Gujarat Giants

In the first match, Patna Pirates will face off against Gujarat Giants in a crucial encounter. While Patna Pirates are already qualified for the play-offs and Gujarat Giants are already eliminated, the former will look to walk away with all five points on Saturday to keep their hopes of finishing in the top two spots in the points table intact.

Patna Pirates vs. Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable):

Patna Pirates: Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ankit

Gujarat Giants: Guman Singh, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Manuj, Neeraj Kumar, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Jitender Yadav

Head-to-head record:

The head-to-head record between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants is close, but the former has a slight two-match advantage over the latter.

Total matches: 14

Patna Pirates won: 8

Gujarat Giants won: 6

Tie: 1

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

The second match of the day pits Dabang Delhi against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both teams have qualified for the play-offs, but the race for the top two spots in the points table is still up for grabs. Jaipur beat Bengal on Friday, meaning they are coming fresh off a win, but Delhi are undefeated in their last 13 games. This promises to be a thrilling contest for fans, who can look forward to watching these teams again in the play-offs.

Dabang Delhi vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable):

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee

Head-to-head record:

Jaipur Pink Panthers lead Dabang Delhi in their head-to-head record after 23 games.

Total matches: 23

Dabang Delhi won: 8

Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 12

Tie: 3

PKL 2024 December 21 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 21?

Patna Pirates will face Gujarat Giants at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 21?

Dabang Delhi will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 21 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 21 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 21 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 21 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.