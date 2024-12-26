PKL 2024 Eliminator 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba live streaming

As the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 reaches its crucial phase, the playoffs commence with the second eliminator between Patna Pirates and U Mumba on December 26. Both teams will put their previous performances behind them, as it’s a do-or-die contest where only the winner will advance.

Eliminator 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

The winner of this high-stakes match will advance to face Dabang Delhi in Semi-Final 2. U Mumba had previously triumphed over Patna Pirates in both of their encounters earlier in PKL 11.

At this point, every move counts, as even the smallest mistake could end their journey. Patna Pirates have been one of the most exciting teams this season, impressing with their consistent and dominant performances. On the other hand, U Mumba has exceeded expectations, building a formidable reputation despite not having star players.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Playing 7:

Patna Pirates playing 7 (Probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit.

U Mumba playing 7 (Probable): Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya.

Head-to-head record:

In terms of head-to-head stats, U Mumba have an advantage, winning 13 out of 22 matches so far. Oatna have 8 wins while 1 match has ended in a tie.

Total matches: 22

Patna Pirates won: 8

U Mumba won: 13

Tie: 1

PKL 2024 Eliminator 2 match live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the Eliminator 2 of PKL 2024 on December 26?

Patna Pirates and U Mumba will play in the Eliminator 2 of PKL 2024 at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 26 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 Eliminator 2 on December 26 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 26 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 Eliminator 2 on December 26 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.