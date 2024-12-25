PKL 2024 Eliminators: Full list of teams, schedule and live streaming

After 66 days of league matches, featuring a total of 132 matches, the caravan of PKL 2024 has finally entered the playoff stages, with four teams slated to feature in the two eliminators on Thursday, December 26, at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. Following the league stage games, the eliminators will feature teams finishing at numbers three to six on the points table, i.e., UP Yoddhas, Patna Pirates, U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The winners of the two eliminators on Thursday will face Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi in the semifinals on Friday, as they directly qualified for the semifinals after finishing as the number one and number two teams on the points table after the league games.

Full list of teams qualified for PKL 2024 playoffs:

Direct to semifinals

Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi

Eliminators:

UP Yoddhas

Patna Pirates

U Mumba

Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL 2024: Eliminator format

As per the PKL 2024 eliminator format, the team finishing in the third spot will face the team finishing sixth in Eliminator 1, and the team finishing fourth will face the team finishing fifth in Eliminator 2.

PKL 2024: Eliminator schedule

Match Fixture Date Time (IST) Eliminator 1 UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers December 26, 2024 8:00 PM Eliminator 2 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba December 26, 2024 9:00 PM Semi-final 1 Haryana Steelers vs Winner of Eliminator 1 December 27, 2024 8:00 PM Semi-final 2 Dabang Delhi vs Winner of Eliminator 2 December 27, 2024 9:00 PM Final Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 December 29, 2024 8:00 PM

PKL 2024 Eliminators Live streaming and telecast details

When will PKL 2024 eliminators take place?

The two eliminators of PKL 2024 will take place on Thursday, December 26.

What is the venue of the PKL 2024 eliminators?

The PKL 2024 eliminators will be held at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Which two teams will face each other in Eliminator 1 of PKL 2024?

In Eliminator 1 of PKL 2024, UP Yoddhas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers from 8 PM IST.

Which two teams will face each other in Eliminator 2 of PKL 2024?

In Eliminator 2 of PKL 2024, Patna Pirates will take on U Mumba from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 eliminators?

The live telecast of PKL 2024 eliminators will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 eliminators?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 eliminators will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.