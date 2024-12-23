PKL 2024, December 23 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with Matchday 64 action at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, on Monday, December 23, 2024. Five out of six spots in the play-offs have been filled as Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and UP Yoddhas have all confirmed their top-six finish, with Haryana Steelers already booking their spot in the semi-finals as they are assured of a top-spot finish. Fans can find their second semi-finalist on Monday, as if Delhi manages to beat Gujarat, they will have 81 points, which will see them join Haryana in the semi-finals directly.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi

In the first match, Gujarat Giants will face off against Dabang Delhi in a game that will be on the watchlist of multiple teams. If Delhi manages to secure a win on Monday, they will confirm their top-two finish and directly qualify for the semi-finals. A tie will mean Patna Pirates will have to play the eliminators, while a win for UP Yoddhas on Tuesday will see them get into the semi-finals. A loss for Delhi against Gujarat will mean they are out of the top-two race, leaving Patna and UP as the only two teams with a chance of qualifying directly for the semi-finals.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi playing 7(probable):

Gujarat Giants: Guman Singh, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Manuj, Neeraj Kumar, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Jitender Yadav

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik

Head-to-head record:

The head-to-head record between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi is neck and neck, as both teams have won six matches each against each other.

Total matches: 15

Gujarat Giants won: 6

Dabang Delhi won: 6

Tie: 3

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

The second match of the day pits Puneri Paltan against Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams are out of play-offs contention and will have no effect on the top-six standings whatsoever. Their match might be a dead rubber, but they will go all in to end their campaign on a high and give their fans something to cheer about.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable):

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Aman

Tamil Thalaivas: Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Aasish, Sourabh Fagare, Ronak, Himanshu, Moein Shafaghi

Head-to-head record:

Puneri Paltan leads Tamil Thalaivas in their head-to-head record after 12 games by six wins to four.

Total matches: 12

Puneri Paltan won: 6

Tamil Thalaivas won: 4

Tie: 2

PKL 2024 December 23 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 23?

Gujarat Giants will face Dabang Delhi at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 23?

Puneri Paltan will take on Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 23 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 23 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 23 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 23 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.