PKL 2024 Eliminator 1: UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming

Pro Kabaddi league season 11 enters its business end as the playoffs begin with the first eliminator of the tournament between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers on December 26. Both teams would be putting their past form out of the equation as it will be winner takes all on the night.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7:

UP Yoddhas playing 7 (Probable): Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (Probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee.

Head-to-head record:

In terms of head-to-head stats, it is quite neck-to-neck between UP and Jaipur with Jaipur having the edge with 7 wins out of 13 wins. UP Yoddhas have 6 wins to their name.

Total matches: 13

Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 7

UP Yoddhas won: 6

Tie: 0

PKL 2024 Eliminator 1 match live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the Eliminator 1 of PKL 2024 on December 26?

UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will play in the Eliminator 1 of PKL 2024 at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 26 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 Eliminator 1 on December 26 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 26 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 Eliminator 1 on December 26 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.