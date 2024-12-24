Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi seal semifinal berth with win over Gujarat Giants

Delhi, the season 8 champions, extended their unbeaten streak to 15 matches, a record for any team in PKL history.

PKL, Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi
Photo: PKL
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Dabang Delhi KC secured the second semi-final spot in Pro Kabaddi league with a commanding 41-35 victory over Gujarat Giants here on Monday.

Ashu Malik was the standout performer once again, leading the charge with 14 points, including his 18th Super 10 of the season.

Gujarat Giants drew first blood through Rakesh's toe touch, building an early 4-2 advantage. They maintained pressure and executed an ALL OUT on Dabang Delhi, extending their lead to 10-5 by the 8-minute mark.

However, Dabang Delhi mounted a strong comeback in the latter stages of the half. The turning point came through Ashu Malik's Super Raid, where he scored four crucial points.

Despite Gujarat's unsuccessful review challenging a boundary line decision, Delhi's momentum continued to build.

Ashu Malik proved particularly effective, securing multiple points through running hand touches and kicks. The Gujarat Giants' defence, despite some strong moments, struggled to contain Dabang Delhi raiders in the closing minutes, who inflicted an ALL OUT on the Gujarat Giants as well.

The half ended dramatically with Delhi holding a narrow 20-17 lead at the break.

The second half saw Delhi assert their dominance. Ashu Malik continued his impressive performance, achieving a Super 10 and consistently finding ways through the Gujarat Giants' defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Dabang DelhiPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

