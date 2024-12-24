PKL 2024: December 24 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

It is time for the final matches of the group stage as the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with match 131 between Bengaluru Bulls and Up Yoddhas at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. The second encounter will feature Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba take each other on later in the day.

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

Bengaluru Bulls are currently at the bottom of the table and will remain there regardless of the result. In contrast, UP Yoddhas have a chance to finish in third place if they secure a victory tonight.

ALSO READ: PKL 2024 playoffs: Full list of qualified teams and live streaming details In their previous encounter, UP Yoddhas dominated the Bulls with a 21-point victory (57-36). Although the Bulls have had a tough season, they will be eager to conclude PKL 11 with a win.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Sushil, Jai Bhagwan, Saurabh Nandal, Sunny Sehrawat, Parteek, Nitin Rawal.

UP Yoddhas playing 7 (Probable): Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh.

Head-to-head record:

The head-to-head record between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas

Total matches: 16

Bengaluru Bulls won: 9

UP Yoddhas won: 7

Tie: 0

Match 2: Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba

This is the final league match of season 11, and the last playoff spot will be determined by the outcome of this game. Currently in sixth place, U Mumba are the strong favorites to secure the last spot, but if the Warriorz manage to pull off a big win, it could pave the way for the Telugu Titans to claim the final playoff spot.

Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba Playing 7:

Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Arjun Rathi, Pranay Rane, Nitesh Kumar, Siddhesh Tatkare, Sundaravishva, Vaibhav Garje, Aditya Shinde.

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Ajit Chauhan, Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya.

Head-to-head record:

Total matches: 21

Bengal Warriorz won: 5

U Mumba won: 14

Tie: 2

PKL 2024 December 24 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 24?

Bengaluru Bulls will face UP Yoddhas at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 24?

Bengal Warriorz will take on U Mumba at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 24 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 24 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 24 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 24 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.