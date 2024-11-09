PKL 2024 highlights: High flying Dabang Delhi cruise past Tamil Thalaivas

Dabang Delhi K.C. showcased their best form, overpowering the Tamil Thalaivas with a decisive 39-26 victory at the GMCB Indoor Stadium. A powerful defensive display from Dabang Delhi K.C. featured both Yogesh and Ashish Malik achieving High 5s, while Ashu Malik maintained his excellent form with another Super 10 in PKL 11.

The game began with both teams' defenses taking charge, creating a closely contested start. Yogesh, Ashish Malik, and the rest of Dabang Delhi K.C.’s defense remained disciplined, giving their team a narrow two-point lead after the first 10 minutes. Narender Kandola and Ashu Malik scored a couple of points each in these opening exchanges.

Tamil Thalaivas' Moein Shafagi then equalized with a two-point raid, while Sachin Tanwar briefly gave his team a two-point lead. However, Dabang Delhi K.C. regained control as Yogesh executed a Super Tackle on Sachin, reclaiming the lead.

Yogesh quickly capitalized on this momentum, completing his High 5 with two additional Super Tackles, extending Dabang Delhi K.C.’s lead to four points. The team closed out the first half in a strong position, with Manu adding a two-point raid to put the score at 16-10.

In the second half, Dabang Delhi K.C. expanded their lead to 10 points as Sachin conceded an ALL OUT to Ashu Malik. The captain recorded his eighth Super 10 in nine games this season, ensuring that the Tamil Thalaivas could not mount a comeback.

Ashish Malik soon joined Yogesh as the second defender for Dabang Delhi K.C. to secure a High 5. The Season 8 champions maintained their intensity, especially on defense, cruising to a comfortable 13-point win and earning their fourth victory of the season.