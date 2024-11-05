Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan thrash Gujarat Giants 49-30 in PKL

Defending champions Puneri Paltan extended their unbeaten run to four games as they defeated a listless Gujarat Giants 49-30 with a dominant display in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.

Puneri Paltan's Akash Shinde scored 11 points, while defenders Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri and Aman chipped in with a Hi-5 each.

For Gujarat Giants, it was Guman Singh who stood out with 13 points.

Puneri Paltan were out of the blocks at rapid pace, and picked up an early lead against Gujarat Giants, who found it tough in the initial minutes.

Within the first five minutes, Puneri Paltan also landed an ALL OUT via Abinesh Nadarajan on Gujarat Giants, which put the season 10 champions in the box seat.

Midway through the first half, Puneri Paltan led Gujarat Giants by 9 points, with Akash Shinde and Abinesh Nadarajan leading the way for their side.

More From This Section

Gujarat Giants had Guman Singh fighting a lone battle at this point, and what put them under more pressure is a second ALL OUT. At the half-time break, a dominant Puneri Paltan led 30-9.

The second half started with an ALL OUT in favour of Puneri Paltan, who were well and truly in control of the contest.

The early exchanges saw Puneri Paltan continue to pick up points at will, while Gujarat Giants had Guman Singh and Rakesh fighting on.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan's Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan and Gaurav Khatri were causing their opponents all sorts of problems. At the half-hour mark, Puneri Paltan led by 25 points.

In the final phase of the match, Gujarat Giants had a few positive moments, both in defence and in attack, including being able to land an ALL OUT on Puneri Paltan.

But it was never going to be enough, as Puneri Paltan registered a comprehensive win.