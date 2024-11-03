PKL 2024 matches on Nov 3: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

Check PKL 2024 points table here The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action will continue its first leg at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, November 3, 2024. The first match of the day will see the Bengal Warriorz going up against Haryana Steelers, while in the second match, defending champions Puneri Paltan will lock horns with U Mumba.

Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers

Bengal Warriorz, without a win in their last two games, will aim to return to form in PKL 11. The season 7 champions started PKL 11 with a defeat against Haryana Steelers but bounced back with a victory over UP Yoddhas in their next match. Their progress, however, stalled after two back-to-back draws with U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.

Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up, Haryana Steelers, began their PKL 11 campaign with a loss to defending champions Puneri Paltan. They quickly turned things around, securing three consecutive wins against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi, and UP Yoddhas.

Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7

Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Fazel Atrachali

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-Head

The head-to-head competition between Bengal Warriorz and Haryana Steelers has mostly been a one-sided affair. Haryana Steelers have only lost once in 10 matches against the Warriorz.

- Total matches: 10

- Bengal Warriorz won: 1

- Haryana Steelers won: 9

- Tie: 0

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Puneri Paltan’s journey in PKL 11 has been a mix of highs and lows. They opened the season with a victory against last year’s runners-up Haryana Steelers, followed by another win over three-time champions Patna Pirates. However, they then faced a setback with a loss to Tamil Thalaivas before drawing with Bengal Warriorz.

On the other hand, U Mumba, after a season-opening loss to Dabang Delhi, have found their rhythm. The season 2 champions have managed two wins and a draw in their last three matches in PKL 11.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Playing 7

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Head-to-Head

The three-time champions Puneri Paltan’s clash against U Mumba has always been a close encounter. U Mumba have the edge over the Paltans by just 1 win.

- Total matches: 22

- Puneri Paltan won: 9

- U Mumba won: 10

- Tie: 3

PKL 2024 November 3 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on November 3?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on November 3, Bengal Warriorz will go one-on-one against Haryana Steelers from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on November 3?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on November 3, Puneri Paltan will take on U Mumba from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 November 3 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 3 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 November 3 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 November 3 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.