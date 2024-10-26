Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024 matchday 9 LIVE UPDATES: U Mumba 7-8 Bengal, 1st half; Titans to clash with Delhi at 9 pm
LiveNew Update

PKL 2024 matchday 9 LIVE UPDATES: U Mumba 7-8 Bengal, 1st half; Titans to clash with Delhi at 9 pm

All four teams in action today have won only one game so far and will look for their second win on Saturday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2024 matchday 9 live updates
PKL 2024 matchday 9 live updates

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 8:21 PM IST
Key Events

8:21 PM

8:21 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Mumba with a comeback

U Mumba gets back-to-back pints in defence and raid to reduce the gap with Bengal.
 
Score: UM 13-18 BW (1st half)

8:20 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Fazel on fire

Fazel gets his third tackle point of the night as he gets Manjeet.
 
Score: UM 11-18 BW (1st half)

8:19 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Nitesh with ankle hold

Nitesh catches Shubham's ankle as Mumba's misery grows.
 
Score: UM 10-17 BW (1st half)

8:17 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: U Mumba all-out

Sushil tackles Shubham to excecute all-out on Mumba. 
 
Score: UM 9-16 BW (1st half)

8:16 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Fazel strikes back

Fazel  comes back on mat and tackles Ajit, before Nitin with successful raid hands Bengal five point lead
 
Score: UM 8-13 BW (1st half)

8:15 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Shubham strikes big

Shubham goes for the do-or-die raid and he removes Fazel with a running hand-touch.
 
Score: UM 8-10 BW (1st half)

8:13 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Maninder in do or die raid

Maninder escapes with Sombir hanging on to his thigh. Bengal continues to lead
 
Score: UM 7-10 BW (1st half)

8:12 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Mayur gets his man

Manjeet tackled, Mayur dashes him out finally.
 
Score: UM 7-9 BW (1st half)

8:09 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Maninder back on mat

Maninder Singh is back on mat and he gets Zafardanes with a touch point. Bengal in lead
 
Score: UM 7-8 BW (1st half)

8:07 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Tackle on both side

Both teams excutes back-to-back successful tackles to keep things at level.
 
Score: UM 7-7 BW (1st half)

8:06 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Fazel on attack

Fazel tackles Ajit to open his account today.
 
Score: UM 6-6 BW (1st half)

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Maninder on bench

Mumba with a successful tackle on Maninder takes the lead.
 
Score: UM 6-5 BW (1st half)

8:04 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Manjeet holding Mumba

Manjeet removes Mayur again to bring score back at level.

Score: UM 5-5 BW (1st half)

8:04 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Bengal going strong

Maninder gets a touch point after Sushil excutes a strong tackle to put Bengal back in front.

Score: UM 3-5 BW (1st half)

8:02 PM

PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: U Mumba with the tackle

Sombir sends Nitin back with a strong ankle-hold.

Score: UM 3-3 BW (1st half)

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will continue its journey with matchday nine action at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 26 October. There are two matches scheduled today, with U Mumba taking on Bengal Warriorz in the first game, while in the second game, host Telugu Titans will be up against Dabang Delhi KC. 
Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba and Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriorz will try to continue their winning streaks, as both won their last match after losing their first. However, Warriorz, due to losing the match by less than 7 points, are above Mumba on the points table. The season two champions will hope to change that by securing a win against the season seven champions on Saturday night. 
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here 
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz Playing 7 - 
U Mumba Playing 7: Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir 
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Fazel Atrachali 
PKL 2024 second match on 26 October: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi 
Unlike the first match, the teams in the second match on Saturday started their PKL 2024 campaigns with a win but lost the games after that and will take the mat in Hyderabad on matchday nine to get back to winning ways. Delhi have won one and lost one so far in this competition, while Titans have suffered two losses after their winning start. Both teams are filled with superstars and are expected to have an intense clash against each other. 
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7 - 
Telugu Titans Playing 7 (probable): Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Sagar Sethpal, Manjeet, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan 
Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Nitin Panwar, Vikrant, Ashish, Yogesh, Ashish Malik 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 matches on 26 October live in India. 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details 
PKL 2024 matches on 26 October will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India. 
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here
 

Topics :U MumbaBengal WarriorsDabang DelhiTelugu TitansPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

