PKL 2024 matchday 9 LIVE UPDATES: U Mumba 7-8 Bengal, 1st half; Titans to clash with Delhi at 9 pm

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7 - Telugu Titans Playing 7 (probable): Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Sagar Sethpal, Manjeet, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Nitin Panwar, Vikrant, Ashish, Yogesh, Ashish Malik Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here PKL 2024 matches on 26 October will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India. Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 matches on 26 October live in India.

Unlike the first match, the teams in the second match on Saturday started their PKL 2024 campaigns with a win but lost the games after that and will take the mat in Hyderabad on matchday nine to get back to winning ways. Delhi have won one and lost one so far in this competition, while Titans have suffered two losses after their winning start. Both teams are filled with superstars and are expected to have an intense clash against each other.