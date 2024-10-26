PKL 2024 matchday 9 LIVE UPDATES: U Mumba 7-8 Bengal, 1st half; Titans to clash with Delhi at 9 pm

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will continue its journey with matchday nine action at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 26 October. There are two matches scheduled today, with U Mumba taking on Bengal Warriorz in the first game, while in the second game, host Telugu Titans will be up against Dabang Delhi KC.
Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba and Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriorz will try to continue their winning streaks, as both won their last match after losing their first. However, Warriorz, due to losing the match by less than 7 points, are above Mumba on the points table. The season two champions will hope to change that by securing a win against the season seven champions on Saturday night.
PKL 2024 second match on 26 October: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi
Unlike the first match, the teams in the second match on Saturday started their PKL 2024 campaigns with a win but lost the games after that and will take the mat in Hyderabad on matchday nine to get back to winning ways. Delhi have won one and lost one so far in this competition, while Titans have suffered two losses after their winning start. Both teams are filled with superstars and are expected to have an intense clash against each other.