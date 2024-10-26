PKL 2024 matchday 9 LIVE UPDATES: U Mumba 7-8 Bengal, 1st half; Titans to clash with Delhi at 9 pm
All four teams in action today have won only one game so far and will look for their second win on Saturday
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will continue its journey with matchday nine action at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 26 October. There are two matches scheduled today, with U Mumba taking on Bengal Warriorz in the first game, while in the second game, host Telugu Titans will be up against Dabang Delhi KC.
Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba and Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriorz will try to continue their winning streaks, as both won their last match after losing their first. However, Warriorz, due to losing the match by less than 7 points, are above Mumba on the points table. The season two champions will hope to change that by securing a win against the season seven champions on Saturday night.
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz Playing 7 -
U Mumba Playing 7: Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Fazel Atrachali
PKL 2024 second match on 26 October: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi
Unlike the first match, the teams in the second match on Saturday started their PKL 2024 campaigns with a win but lost the games after that and will take the mat in Hyderabad on matchday nine to get back to winning ways. Delhi have won one and lost one so far in this competition, while Titans have suffered two losses after their winning start. Both teams are filled with superstars and are expected to have an intense clash against each other.
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7 -
Telugu Titans Playing 7 (probable): Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Sagar Sethpal, Manjeet, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan
Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Nitin Panwar, Vikrant, Ashish, Yogesh, Ashish Malik
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 matches on 26 October live in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 matches on 26 October will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
8:23 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Bengal in lead after first half
Maninder Singh gets yet another multi-point raid to remove Sunil and Sombir to end the first half of the match in Bengal's favour.
Score: UM 13-20 BW (1st half)
8:21 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Mumba with a comeback
U Mumba gets back-to-back pints in defence and raid to reduce the gap with Bengal.
Score: UM 13-18 BW (1st half)
8:20 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Fazel on fire
Fazel gets his third tackle point of the night as he gets Manjeet.
Score: UM 11-18 BW (1st half)
8:19 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Nitesh with ankle hold
Nitesh catches Shubham's ankle as Mumba's misery grows.
Score: UM 10-17 BW (1st half)
8:17 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: U Mumba all-out
Sushil tackles Shubham to excecute all-out on Mumba.
Score: UM 9-16 BW (1st half)
8:16 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Fazel strikes back
Fazel comes back on mat and tackles Ajit, before Nitin with successful raid hands Bengal five point lead
Score: UM 8-13 BW (1st half)
8:15 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Shubham strikes big
Shubham goes for the do-or-die raid and he removes Fazel with a running hand-touch.
Score: UM 8-10 BW (1st half)
8:13 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Maninder in do or die raid
Maninder escapes with Sombir hanging on to his thigh. Bengal continues to lead
Score: UM 7-10 BW (1st half)
8:12 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Mayur gets his man
Manjeet tackled, Mayur dashes him out finally.
Score: UM 7-9 BW (1st half)
8:09 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Maninder back on mat
Maninder Singh is back on mat and he gets Zafardanes with a touch point. Bengal in lead
Score: UM 7-8 BW (1st half)
8:07 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Tackle on both side
Both teams excutes back-to-back successful tackles to keep things at level.
Score: UM 7-7 BW (1st half)
8:06 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Fazel on attack
Fazel tackles Ajit to open his account today.
Score: UM 6-6 BW (1st half)
8:05 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Maninder on bench
Mumba with a successful tackle on Maninder takes the lead.
Score: UM 6-5 BW (1st half)
8:04 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Manjeet holding Mumba
Manjeet removes Mayur again to bring score back at level.
Score: UM 5-5 BW (1st half)
8:04 PM
PKL 2024 October 26 LIVE UPDATES; UM vs BW: Bengal going strong
Maninder gets a touch point after Sushil excutes a strong tackle to put Bengal back in front.
Score: UM 3-5 BW (1st half)
First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:00 PM IST