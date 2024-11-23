PKL 2024, November 23, matches live timings and streaming details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action will continue its second leg at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Saturday, November 23, 2024. The race for the playoffs has started to heat up, with teams now looking to book an early slot in the top six of the points table. The first match of the day will see Neeraj Kumar’s Gujarat Giants go up against Vijay Malik’s Telugu Titans, while in the second match, Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers will renew their rivalry with Jaideep Dahiya’s Haryana Steelers.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

In the first Thursday match, Telugu Titans will face a struggling Gujarat Giants side in a bid to boost their playoff hopes and secure the top spot in the points table. The Titans, after initial jitters, have bounced back strongly and are currently on a three-match winning streak despite missing Pawan Sehrawat, as the Indian skipper has been sidelined due to injury midway through the season.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants started the season with a win but have lost 8 of their 10 matches since then and are reeling at the 11th spot in the points table. They will hope to secure another win on Thursday to get back on track and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit

Telugu Titans (probable): Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Head-to-Head

The head-to-head competition between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans heavily favours the Giants, as the Titans have managed just one win against them to date.

Total matches: 10

10 Gujarat Giants won: 9

9 Telugu Titans won: 1

1 Tie: 0

Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

In a star-studded second match of the night, two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to bounce back from their massive loss against Dabang Delhi on Wednesday and aim to walk away with all five points. However, the task will not be easy, as they face table-toppers Haryana Steelers. To win, Jaipur must overcome Haryana's formidable defence, which has been cruising through the season and maintaining dominance over points table.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (probable): Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola

Haryana Steelers (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-Head

In head-to-head records, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a solid edge over Haryana Steelers with a 9-5 lead.

Total matches: 16

16 Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 9

9 Haryana Steelers won: 5

5 Tie: 2

PKL 2024 November 23 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on November 23?

Gujarat Giants will face Telugu Titans at 8 PM IST in first match on November 23.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on November 23?

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Haryana Steelers at 9 PM IST in the second match on November 23.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 November 23 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 November 23 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 November 23 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 November 23 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.