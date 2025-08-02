Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Bengaluru Bulls will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages

For Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025 represents a fresh start after finishing at the bottom of the table last season—a first for this storied franchise. They’ve parted ways with long-time coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat and welcomed two-time champion head coach BC Ramesh, who has a proven title-winning record with both the Bulls (Season 6) and Bengal Warriors (Season 7).
 
The Bulls have overhauled their squad, spending nearly INR 5 crore at the 2025 auction to build a formidable defensive ensemble. The headline signing is Yogesh Dahiya, the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history at INR 1.125 crore, supported by Ankush Rathee, Season 9’s Best Defender, and proven stoppers like Sanjay Dhull and Dheeraj. 
 
However, attack remains a concern. With the departure of some big names, the Bulls have pinned their hopes on young talents. Last season’s retained raiders Pankaj and Manjeet, new addition Aashish Malik, and auction pick Akash Shinde—who has nearly 300 PKL raid points—will shoulder the offensive duties. The attacking unit lacks star power, so expect the team to rely on up-and-coming raiders and look for a breakout performer to emerge this season.

Chandranaik M, Lucky Kumar, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ankush Rathee, Yogesh Bijender Dahiya, Sanjay Krishan Dhull, Dheeraj, Alireza Mirzaeian, Manish, Ahmadreza Asgari, Satyappa Matti, Akash Santosh Shinde, Mahipal, Sachin, Shubham Bitake, Amit Singh Thakur, Shubham Rahate, Sahil Suhas Rane

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls full schedule

Date Match No. Match Venue
August 29, 2025 Match 2 Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 2, 2025 Match 9 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 5, 2025 Match 15 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 6, 2025 Match 17 Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 8, 2025 Match 21 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 12, 2025 Match 29 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 15, 2025 Match 34 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 16, 2025 Match 36 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 22, 2025 Match 45 Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 25, 2025 Match 49 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
October 2, 2025 Match 59 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 5, 2025 Match 66 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 11, 2025 Match 77 Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 12, 2025 Match 80 Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 16, 2025 Match 88 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 18, 2025 Match 94 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 22, 2025 Match 104 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 23, 2025 Match 106 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Bengaluru Bulls matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will Bengaluru Bulls play their first match in PKL 2025? 
Bengaluru Bulls will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Puneri Paltan on August 31 at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will Bengaluru Bulls play in PKL 2025? 
Bengaluru Bulls will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Bengaluru Bulls matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Bengaluru Bulls will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Bengaluru Bulls will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

