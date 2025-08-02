PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls full squad
PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Match
|Venue
|August 29, 2025
|Match 2
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 2, 2025
|Match 9
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 5, 2025
|Match 15
|U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 6, 2025
|Match 17
|Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 8, 2025
|Match 21
|Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 12, 2025
|Match 29
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 15, 2025
|Match 34
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 16, 2025
|Match 36
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 22, 2025
|Match 45
|Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 25, 2025
|Match 49
|Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|October 2, 2025
|Match 59
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 5, 2025
|Match 66
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 11, 2025
|Match 77
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 12, 2025
|Match 80
|Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 16, 2025
|Match 88
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 18, 2025
|Match 94
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 22, 2025
|Match 104
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 23, 2025
|Match 106
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Bengaluru Bulls matches
