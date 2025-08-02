PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls full squad, schedule and live streaming details

For Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025 represents a fresh start after finishing at the bottom of the table last season—a first for this storied franchise. They’ve parted ways with long-time coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat and welcomed two-time champion head coach BC Ramesh, who has a proven title-winning record with both the Bulls (Season 6) and Bengal Warriors (Season 7).

The Bulls have overhauled their squad, spending nearly INR 5 crore at the 2025 auction to build a formidable defensive ensemble. The headline signing is Yogesh Dahiya, the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history at INR 1.125 crore, supported by Ankush Rathee, Season 9’s Best Defender, and proven stoppers like Sanjay Dhull and Dheeraj.

However, attack remains a concern. With the departure of some big names, the Bulls have pinned their hopes on young talents. Last season’s retained raiders Pankaj and Manjeet, new addition Aashish Malik, and auction pick Akash Shinde—who has nearly 300 PKL raid points—will shoulder the offensive duties. The attacking unit lacks star power, so expect the team to rely on up-and-coming raiders and look for a breakout performer to emerge this season.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Bengaluru Bulls matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will Bengaluru Bulls play their first match in PKL 2025?

Bengaluru Bulls will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Puneri Paltan on August 31 at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will Bengaluru Bulls play in PKL 2025?

Bengaluru Bulls will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.

Where to watch live telecast of Bengaluru Bulls matches in PKL 2025 in India?