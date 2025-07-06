When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 begin? Expected venues and format
According to sources, six cities are currently in contention to host league matches this year: Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and MumbaiAditya Kaushik New Delhi
As the buzz builds around the return of one of India’s most-watched sporting leagues, fans and insiders alike are eager to know what’s in store for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). While no official confirmation has yet been issued by the league organisers, early indications suggest the upcoming season is likely to begin towards the end of August 2025, aligning with the general timeline that PKL followers have grown accustomed to over the years.
Much of the current speculation has been fuelled by growing activity behind the scenes — from venue discussions to potential changes in the matchday format. The PKL has always been known for its ability to balance tradition with innovation, and the upcoming season looks no different. With fan interest only growing each year, 2025 could mark a significant step forward in how the league connects with its massive viewer base, both in-stadium and at home.
Here’s a closer look at what fans can expect from the new season:
Season Timeline: August start on the cards
The league is widely expected to kick off in the last week of August 2025, staying true to the window that works well for players, broadcasters, and fans alike. While the exact dates are still being finalised, this timeline would provide teams ample time to regroup after the auction and prepare for another thrilling season.
Host cities in the mix
According to sources, six cities are currently in contention to host league matches this year: Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. These cities represent a good mix of loyal fan bases, strong infrastructure, and regional balance — crucial for nationwide engagement.
Season opener: Vizag vs Bengaluru?
Both Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru are reportedly in advanced talks to host the season opener, as PKL looks to strengthen its presence in South India. Discussions with the respective state governments are said to be progressing well, with a final decision expected soon.
Fan-friendly format tweaks
While no structural overhauls are expected, some format tweaks may be introduced to make the matchday experience more interactive and engaging. Expect smoother scheduling, improved in-stadium entertainment, and possibly new tech integrations to bring fans closer to the action.
