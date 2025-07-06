Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 begin? Expected venues and format

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 begin? Expected venues and format

According to sources, six cities are currently in contention to host league matches this year: Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai

PKL 2025 top buys
PKL 2025 (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the buzz builds around the return of one of India’s most-watched sporting leagues, fans and insiders alike are eager to know what’s in store for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). While no official confirmation has yet been issued by the league organisers, early indications suggest the upcoming season is likely to begin towards the end of August 2025, aligning with the general timeline that PKL followers have grown accustomed to over the years.
 
Much of the current speculation has been fuelled by growing activity behind the scenes — from venue discussions to potential changes in the matchday format. The PKL has always been known for its ability to balance tradition with innovation, and the upcoming season looks no different. With fan interest only growing each year, 2025 could mark a significant step forward in how the league connects with its massive viewer base, both in-stadium and at home. 
 
Here’s a closer look at what fans can expect from the new season:

Season Timeline: August start on the cards

The league is widely expected to kick off in the last week of August 2025, staying true to the window that works well for players, broadcasters, and fans alike. While the exact dates are still being finalised, this timeline would provide teams ample time to regroup after the auction and prepare for another thrilling season.

Host cities in the mix

According to sources, six cities are currently in contention to host league matches this year: Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. These cities represent a good mix of loyal fan bases, strong infrastructure, and regional balance — crucial for nationwide engagement.

Season opener: Vizag vs Bengaluru?

Both Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru are reportedly in advanced talks to host the season opener, as PKL looks to strengthen its presence in South India. Discussions with the respective state governments are said to be progressing well, with a final decision expected soon.

Fan-friendly format tweaks

While no structural overhauls are expected, some format tweaks may be introduced to make the matchday experience more interactive and engaging. Expect smoother scheduling, improved in-stadium entertainment, and possibly new tech integrations to bring fans closer to the action.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025 Auction May 31 HIGHLIGHTS: Shadloui most expensive with Rs 2.23 cr bid; Pawan goes to Tamil

PKL 2025 likely to start in August: League Commissioner Anupam Goswami

PKL 2025: Five top raiders likely to draw big bids in Mumbai auction

PKL 2025 auction live timing, teams' salary purse, and live streaming

PKL 2025: Check full list of players retained by all teams before auction

Topics :Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story