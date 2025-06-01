Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Pro Kabaddi League sees 10 players cross Rs 1 cr mark in season 12 auction

International player Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, an Iranian all-rounder with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, was the most expensive player at the auction

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
As interest in non-cricket sports leagues continues to grow in India, the player auction for the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) saw 10 players acquired by various teams for more than Rs 1 crore.
 
This is double the number of crorepatis from season 10 and sets a new benchmark for the PKL player auction, the league said on its website. The auction, held at the JW Marriott Sahar in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1, featured more than 500 players available for bidding. PKL has 12 teams, each with a salary cap of Rs 5 crore.
 
International player Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, an Iranian all-rounder with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, was the most expensive player at the auction. Adani Group’s Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants spent Rs 2.23 crore to acquire him. Chiyaneh, who played for two different teams in seasons 10 and 11—both of which won the PKL finals—saw an intense bidding battle involving the Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants.
 
The two-time PKL champion is the first player in PKL history to be bought for more than Rs 2 crore three times, the website said.
 
Devank Dala, the 22-year-old raider from Haryana, was the second most expensive player in the season 12 auction. Capri Global Holdings-owned Bengal Warriors spent Rs 2.205 crore on him.
 
With each Kabaddi team allowed between 18 and 25 players, this year’s auction introduced a new rule. The Final Bid Match (FBM) Card was revised to allow teams to retain their released players for one or two seasons to support long-term team building. Using this rule, Dabang Delhi K.C. bought Indian raider Ashu Malik for Rs 1.90 crore, making him the third most expensive buy of the auction.
 
Similarly, Patna Pirates bought back all-rounder Ankit Jaglan for Rs 1.573 crore through the FBM card for one season, after several franchises including Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers showed interest.
 
Magnum Sports-owned Tamil Thalaivas bought Indian raider Arjun Deshwal for Rs 1.405 crore, the fifth most expensive buy in season 12, in a smooth bidding contest against Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors.

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

