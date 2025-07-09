Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Pro Kabaddi League 2025 start date, timings, PKL 2025 live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 start date, timings, PKL 2025 live streaming

Venues and full fixtures for Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will be announced at a later date

PKL 2025 top buys
PKL 2025 start date (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The much-anticipated starting date for the new season of India’s franchise-based kabaddi tournament, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025, has been officially announced on Wednesday, July 9. According to the announcement made by the league’s organisers, PKL 2025 will commence from Friday, August 29.
 
Following the resounding success of eleven action-packed seasons, the league is set to return with fresh rivalries, newly bolstered teams, and the same fast-paced excitement that has captivated audiences across the nation. Fans can expect a higher level of intensity as franchises field their newly acquired stars from the record-breaking player auction held earlier this year.
 
With reigning champions Haryana Steelers aiming to defend their maiden title, and all twelve franchises undergoing major reinforcements, the countdown to PKL Season 12 promises a gripping new chapter in Indian kabaddi. 
 
Big money, bigger expectations 
The recently concluded auction in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1 made headlines, with ten players securing contracts worth over ₹1 crore — a historic first for PKL. This significant financial benchmark indicates the growing value of the league and the elite status of its athletes.
 
League Commissioner and Mashal Sports Business Head Anupam Goswami expressed confidence that the quality of talent acquired in the auction has set the stage for an ultra-competitive season.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2025 begin? 
Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League, i.e., PKL 2025, will begin on Friday, August 29.
 
What time will the matches of PKL 2025 begin? 
While the official announcement is still pending, PKL is expected to have two matches per day, with the first match starting at 8:00 PM IST and the second match at 9:00 PM IST.
 
What are the venues for PKL 2025? 
The official announcement for PKL 2025 venues will be made in the coming days.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025? 
The live telecast of all the matches of PKL 2025 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of PKL 2025 in India? 
The live streaming of all the matches of PKL 2025 will be available on JioHotstar through their app and website.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025 Auction: Check full list of most expensive players in Season 12

PKL 2025 Auction May 31 HIGHLIGHTS: Shadloui most expensive with Rs 2.23 cr bid; Pawan goes to Tamil

PKL 2025 likely to start in August: League Commissioner Anupam Goswami

PKL 2025: Five top raiders likely to draw big bids in Mumbai auction

PKL 2025 auction live timing, teams' salary purse, and live streaming

Topics :Other Sports NewsSports NewsPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story