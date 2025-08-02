Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Bengal Warriorz will start their PKL 2025 campaign against defending champions Haryana Steelers on 31 August at Rajiv Gandhi Inndoor Stadium in Vizag

PKL 2025 Bengal Warriorz full squad

PKL 2025 Bengal Warriorz full squad

Aditya Kaushik Nw Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After several underwhelming seasons, the Bengal Warriorz are determined to break their league-stage exit streak in PKL Season 12. Following a 10th-place finish last season, the team has undergone significant changes both on and off the mat. Former India international and gold medal-winning coach Naveen Kumar steps in as head coach, bringing fresh leadership alongside assistant Praveen Malik. 
 
The Warriorz were among the most active teams at the PKL 12 auction, making a sensational signing with Devank Dalal—PKL 11's top raider—for INR 2.205 crore, making him the most expensive Indian buy this season. To further strengthen their raiding department, they have brought back Korean sensation Jang Kun Lee and signed Iranian raider Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, as well as promising talents like Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S and Himanshu.
 
 
While their raiding unit looks set to light up the season, the Warriorz’s defence appears less experienced. They have retained stars Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Jagannath Kadam, but depth remains a concern at the back. The team also lacks seasoned all-rounders, relying mainly on Shivansh Thakur and debutant Moolchandra Singh in this department.

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full squad

Vishwas S, Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Devank Dalal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish, Parteek, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, Jang Kun Lee, Mayur Kadam, Himanshu, Shivansh Thakur, Harander, Ankit, Sandeep, Moolchandra Singh

Also Read

PKL 2025 Patna Pirates full squad

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad, schedule, and live streaming details

Former PKL star Rishank Devadiga

Haryana, Pune and Tamil favourites to win PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL season 12 to be played across Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and New Delhi

From schedule to live streaming: All you need to know about Pro Kabaddi League 2025

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 full schedule, venues, time, squads, live streaming

PKL 2025 top buys

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 start date, timings, PKL 2025 live streaming

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full schedule

Date Match No. Match Venue
August 31, 2025 Match 6 Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 3, 2025 Match 11 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 7, 2025 Match 19 Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 9, 2025 Match 23 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 12, 2025 Match 30 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 16, 2025 Match 35 UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 18, 2025 Match 39 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 27, 2025 Match 51 Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 30, 2025 Match 56 Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 4, 2025 Match 64 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 9, 2025 Match 73 Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 10, 2025 Match 76 Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 12, 2025 Match 80 Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 15, 2025 Match 85 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 17, 2025 Match 91 Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 18, 2025 Match 96 Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 21, 2025 Match 100 Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 22, 2025 Match 104 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Bengal Warriorz matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
The PKL 2025 will begin on 29 August at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will Bengal Warriorz play their first match in PKL 2025? 
Bengal Warriorz will start their PKL 2025 campaign against defending champions Haryana Steelers on 31 August at Rajiv Gandhi Inndoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will Bengal Warriorz play in PKL 2025? 
Bengal Warriorz will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Bengal Warriorz matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All PKL 2025 matches of Bengal Warriorz will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Bengal Warriorz matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All PKL 2025 matches of Bengal Warriorz will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

PKL 2025 top buys

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 begin? Expected venues and format

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was PKL 2025's most expensive player

Pro Kabaddi League sees 10 players cross Rs 1 cr mark in season 12 auction

PKL 2025 auction full list of sold and unsold players

PKL 2025 auction: Full list of sold, unsold players; top buys & all squads

PKL 2025 Auction HIGHLIGHTS

PKL 2025 Auction June 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Aanil Mohan most expensive on day 2; Pardeep remains unsold

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was PKL 2025's most expensive player

PKL 2025: Top five most expensive players in auction and their career stats

Topics : Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon