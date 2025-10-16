PKL 2025 live streaming: October 16 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Kane Williamson joins Lucknow Super Giants as strategic advisor Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue the accelerated phase starting today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium as three more matches will be played. In the first match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates, while Telugu Titans will clash with U Mumba in the second match. The third match will see two teams fighting tooth and nail to qualify for the next round as UP Yoddhas will square off against Haryana Steelers.

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is entering a decisive phase, with every match influencing the playoff race. On Thursday, three-time champions Patna Pirates will face Bengaluru Bulls at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The Bulls, guided by new coach BC Ramesh, have impressed this season with a young and energetic squad that has climbed steadily up the points table. In contrast, the Pirates have struggled for form, managing only three wins from thirteen matches. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Patna will need a strong all-round effort to challenge the in-form Bulls and revive their campaign.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates playing 7 Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh, Deepak Sankar Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Mandeep Kumar, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Rana, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total matches: 26

Patna Pirates: 14

Bengaluru Bulls: 8

Tie: 4 Match 2: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Two former champions collide on Wednesday as Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in Match 86 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. U Mumba, the reigning champions, are flying high with a six-match unbeaten streak, showcasing dominance on both ends of the mat. Their recent win over Dabang Delhi underlined their balance and composure in tight moments. Jaipur, the Season 9 winners, have hit a rough patch, sliding down the points table after a strong start. Coach Narender Redhu will hope his side rediscover their rhythm and avenge their narrow loss to Pune earlier this season.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba playing 7 Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku Sharma, Vijay Kumar Telugu Titans vs U Mumba head-to-head Total matches: 21

Telugu Titans: 8

U Mumba: 10

Tie: 3 Match 3: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 enters a decisive phase as Match 89 sees Telugu Titans face U Mumba in a clash that could shape the playoff race. Both teams are positioned in the top half of the table and will be eager to strengthen their grip on a top-four spot, if not push for the top two. The Titans have enjoyed their best season yet, winning five straight matches before a recent setback against Bengal Warriors, while U Mumba also suffered defeat in their previous outing. With the playoffs approaching, both sides will focus on fine-tuning combinations, avoiding injuries, and building momentum through a crucial victory.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers playing 7 UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head Total matches: 14

UP Yoddhas: 5

Haryana Steelers: 7

Draw: 2 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 16? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 16, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates from 7:30 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 16? In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 16, Telugu Titans will go one-on-one against U Mumba from 8:30 PM IST. Who will feature in the third match of PKL 2025 on October 16? In the third match of PKL 2025 on October 16, UP Yoddhas will go one-on-one against Haryana Steelers from 9:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 16 matches in India? Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 October 16 matches in India.