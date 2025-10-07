PKL 2025 live streaming: October 7 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: Pant poised for Ranji Trophy Round 2 comeback after 3-month injury absence Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its matchday 35 action at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The double-header day will start with Patna Pirates, who finally got their third win of the season last night, taking on another struggling side, Tamil Thalaivas, before defending champions Haryana Steelers square off against table-toppers Dabang Delhi.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas will look to finish their home leg on a winning note when they face Patna Pirates in match 69 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) in Chennai on Tuesday. The Thalaivas have had a mixed run at home so far, winning one and losing two of their three matches. Led by Arjun Deshwal, they will be eager to sign off in front of their fans with a strong performance.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates, languishing at the bottom of the table, face a must-win situation to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. A victory here is vital for both sides — not just for points, but for the momentum they’ll carry into the Delhi leg, which begins later this week. Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Beniwal, Arulnantha Babu, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head Total matches: 16

Tamil Thalaivas: 4

Patna Pirates: 9

Tied: 3 Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi The second week of the Chennai leg of PKL 12 brings a crucial clash as two struggling sides fight to revive their campaigns. The three-time champions, languishing at the bottom of the table, desperately need victories to keep their playoff hopes alive amid speculation over their coach’s future. They will look to silence the critics with a strong performance.

Their opponents, Haryana Steelers, also find themselves in turmoil, unable to build momentum despite having a powerful squad on paper. Both teams head into this contest with urgency, knowing that two points could spark a much-needed turnaround in their PKL 12 journey. Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi playing 7 Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Sahil Narwal, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head Total matches: 17

Dabang Delhi: 8

Haryana Steelers: 9

Tied: 0 PKL 2025 October 7 matches: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 7?

In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 7, Patna Pirates will take on Tamil Thalaivas from 8 pm IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 7? In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 7, Haryana Steelers will go one-on-one against Dabang Delhi from 9 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 7 matches in India? Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 October 7 matches in India. Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 October 7 matches in India?