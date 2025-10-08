Delhi's Fazel Atrachali creates PKL record with 200th match milestone

Fazel Atrachali, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history, has reached a landmark few could dream of. The Iranian kabaddi legend became the first player in PKL history to play 200 matches, achieving the milestone for Dabang Delhi K.C. on October 7 against Haryana Steelers in Season 12.

The Rise of the “Sultan” of Defense

Nicknamed the "Sultan" by kabaddi fans across India, Fazel is known not just for his fierce ankle holds and razor-sharp tackles, but also for his leadership, humility, and consistency. He captains the Iran national kabaddi team, but his contribution to the Indian kabaddi ecosystem has made him a fan favorite here too. His journey from a foreign import to an integral figure in Indian kabaddi reflects his hard work and dedication.

A Stellar PKL Journey Fazel began his PKL career with U Mumba, helping them lift the trophy in Season 2. Over the years, he went on to lead several franchises and became a two-time PKL champion, also winning the title with Patna Pirates in Season 4. In Season 9, he captained Puneri Paltan to their first-ever final. Known for his tactical brilliance, Fazel remains one of the most dependable defenders in the league. Now playing for Dabang Delhi K.C., Fazel continues to dominate, scoring 38 tackle points in just 12 matches in Season 12, including 3 High-5s and boasting a 60% tackle success rate.