Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 live streaming: October 8 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: October 8 match list, timings, telecast details

The double-header day will start with Telugu Titans taking on defending champions Haryana Steelers, before Puneri Paltan square off against rivals U Mumba.

PKL 2025
PKL 2025
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its matchday 36 action at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The double-header day will start with Telugu Titans taking on defending champions Haryana Steelers, before Puneri Paltan square off against rivals U Mumba.
 
Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
 
Two sides on opposite ends of the spectrum meet in Match 71 of PKL 12, with third-placed Telugu Titans taking on a struggling Haryana Steelers outfit. The Titans will bank on the explosive raiding pair of Bharat and Vijay Malik, while the Steelers rely on the attacking efforts of Vinay and Shivam Patare. In defence, rising star Ankit goes head-to-head with seasoned campaigner Jaideep in a contest that could showcase playoff pedigree.
 
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers playing 7
 
Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Bharat, Avi Duhan, Chetan Sahu, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (C), Ankit
 
Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Patare, Neeraj, Vishal Tate, Jaideep (C), Vinay, Hardeep
 
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head
Total matches: 13
Telugu Titans won: 5
Haryana Steelers won: 7
 
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
 
Match 72 of PKL 12 features a high-stakes Maharashtra Derby as second-placed Puneri Paltan take on a resurgent U Mumba. Aditya Shinde's clinical raiding will be tested against Sandeep’s impressive run of Super 10s, while the formidable corner pairing of Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj go head-to-head with the in-form Sunil Kumar in a clash between two of the league’s strongest defences.
 
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba playing 7
 
Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (C), Vishal Bhardwaj
 
U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Rinku, A Zafardanesh, Sunil Kumar (C), Sandeep, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Lokesh Ghosliya
 
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head
Total matches: 25
Puneri Paltan won: 11
U Mumba won: 11
Tied: 3
 
PKL 2025 October 8 matches: Live streaming and telecast details
 
Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 8?
In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 8, Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 8?
In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 8, Puneri Paltan will go one-on-one against U Mumba from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 8 matches in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 October 8 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 October 8 matches in India?
The live streaming of PKL 2025 matches on October 8 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025 live streaming: October 3 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 30 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Tamil Thalaivas beat Jaipur 37-28; Bengal beat Patna 48-42

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 27 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi crush U Mumba 47-26; UP beat Bengaluru in tie-breaker

Topics :Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story