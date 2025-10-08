PKL 2025 live streaming: October 8 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its matchday 36 action at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The double-header day will start with Telugu Titans taking on defending champions Haryana Steelers, before Puneri Paltan square off against rivals U Mumba.

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

Two sides on opposite ends of the spectrum meet in Match 71 of PKL 12, with third-placed Telugu Titans taking on a struggling Haryana Steelers outfit. The Titans will bank on the explosive raiding pair of Bharat and Vijay Malik, while the Steelers rely on the attacking efforts of Vinay and Shivam Patare. In defence, rising star Ankit goes head-to-head with seasoned campaigner Jaideep in a contest that could showcase playoff pedigree.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers playing 7 Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Bharat, Avi Duhan, Chetan Sahu, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (C), Ankit Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Patare, Neeraj, Vishal Tate, Jaideep (C), Vinay, Hardeep Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head Total matches: 13 Telugu Titans won: 5 Haryana Steelers won: 7 ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming Tied: 1 Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Match 72 of PKL 12 features a high-stakes Maharashtra Derby as second-placed Puneri Paltan take on a resurgent U Mumba. Aditya Shinde's clinical raiding will be tested against Sandeep’s impressive run of Super 10s, while the formidable corner pairing of Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj go head-to-head with the in-form Sunil Kumar in a clash between two of the league’s strongest defences.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba playing 7 Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (C), Vishal Bhardwaj U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Rinku, A Zafardanesh, Sunil Kumar (C), Sandeep, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Lokesh Ghosliya Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head Total matches: 25 Puneri Paltan won: 11 U Mumba won: 11 Tied: 3 PKL 2025 October 8 matches: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 8? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 8, Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers from 8 PM IST.