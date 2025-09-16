Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 live streaming: September 16 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 16 match list, timings, telecast details

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 September 16 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

PKL 2025 September 16 matches
PKL 2025 September 16 matches
Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its Day 18 action today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards. In the first match of the day, UP Yoddhas will look to return to winning ways against the struggling Bengal Warriorz, while in the second game, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will face off, both aiming to bounce back after suffering defeats in their previous outings. 

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) continues to deliver thrilling contests, and Tuesday’s clash between Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas promises another fascinating battle. With both sides boasting young and energetic raiding units, the duel will likely hinge on how well the experienced defenders can contain them.
 
The Warriorz head into this fixture after a disappointing defeat to Tamil Thalaivas, where star raider Devank Dalal was neutralised by right cover Ronak, who executed a flawless defensive plan.
 
Meanwhile, the Yoddhas will be eager to bounce back from a tough outing in which they were undone by the relentless raiding partnership of Nitin Dhankar and Ali Choubtarash.
 
With both teams determined to correct past mistakes, fans can expect a high-intensity contest where young raiders will look to stamp their authority and defenders will aim to regain control.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz playing 7

UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh
 
Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Punit Kumar, Vishwas S, Ankit, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Shivansh Thakur

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head

  • Total matches: 16
  • UP Yoddhas: 6
  • Bengal Warriorz: 4
  • Tied: 6

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) gears up for a blockbuster clash as Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengaluru Bulls in what promises to be another high-voltage encounter. Both teams enjoy massive fan followings, and the rivalry carries an extra edge this season.
 
Interestingly, the two sides have faced similar off-the-mat situations, with headline-making decisions during the first phase. The Bulls parted ways with former skipper Ankush Rathee, while the Thalaivas surprised many by releasing star raider Pawan Sehrawat. These moves have sparked debates among supporters, adding spice to the buildup.
 
On the mat, however, the players remain unfazed. Both teams have registered wins in recent outings and will be keen to build momentum. With emotions running high and crucial points at stake, this contest promises plenty of drama and intensity.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak
 
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Akash Shinde, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Jitender Yadav, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

  • Total matches: 16
  • Tamil Thalaivas: 4
  • Bengaluru Bulls: 12
  • Tied: 0

PKL 2025 today's matches: Live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 16? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 16, UP Yoddhas will take on Bengal Warriorz from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 16? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 16, Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 16 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 16 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 16 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today's matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics :Tamil ThalaivasBengal WarriorsBengaluru BullsUP YoddhaPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

