PKL 2025 live streaming: September 10 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its penultimate day of action today at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag with two high-intensity matches on the cards. In the first match of the day, Sunil Kumar-led U Mumba will try to secure their spot at the top of the PKL 2025 points table with a win over hosts Telugu Titans, while in the second game, UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan will come face-to-face aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering losses in their last matches.

Match 1: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Match 25 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 promises a high-voltage clash as U Mumba take on Telugu Titans. Sunil Kumar’s men have looked sharp so far, and the skipper will be eager to guide his side to another crucial victory. On the other hand, Vijay Malik will look to inspire the Titans in what could be a season-defining encounter. With both captains in fine form, this contest is set to be a battle of leadership as much as skill. As the league enters its crucial middle stage, momentum becomes vital, and a win here could set the tone for the upcoming weeks.

The defensive units of both sides have been solid throughout the season, adding another layer of intrigue to this matchup. Fans can expect a tightly fought game when these two heavyweights meet on Wednesday. U Mumba vs Telugu Titans playing 7 U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Lokesh Ghosaliya, Rohit Raghav, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan U Mumba vs Telugu Titans head-to-head Total matches: 20

U Mumba won: 10

Telugu Titans won: 7

Tie: 3 Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Match 26 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will see UP Yoddhas lock horns with Puneri Paltan in what promises to be a fascinating contest. Puneri enter the game after a surprising setback against Patna Pirates, where nothing seemed to click despite making wholesale changes on the mat. Their constant shuffling of all seven players backfired, as Ayan Lohchab produced a sensational career-best display to dismantle them.

As former champions, the Paltan will be determined to put that defeat behind them quickly and regain their winning rhythm. Meanwhile, the Yoddhas, who showed plenty of fight in their last outing against Haryana Steelers but fell just short, will be equally motivated to correct their mistakes and turn performances into victories. With both teams desperate to bounce back, fans can expect an intense battle when UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan square off. UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan playing 7 UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Amit, Sumit, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Milad Jabbari, Lucky

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head Total matches: 14

UP Yoddhas won: 7

Puneri Paltan won: 6

Tie: 1 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 10? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 10, U Mumba will take on Telugu Titans from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 10? In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 10, UP Yoddhas will go one-on-one against Puneri Paltan from 9 PM IST.