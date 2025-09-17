PKL 2025 live streaming: September 17 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE playing 11, timing, live streaming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue Day 19 action today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards once again. In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans will look to get back to winning ways with a victory over in-form Dabang Delhi, while in the second game, in a rematch of last year’s final, defending champions Haryana Steelers and runner-ups Patna Pirates will go head-to-head.

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi

Some rivalries carry history, numbers, and storylines that make them special, and the clash between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) is one of them. The head-to-head record has shifted dramatically over the years.

In the first nine meetings, the Titans were the dominant side, winning eight matches and sharing the spoils in one. Delhi had to wait until Season 6 to taste victory in this contest. But since then, the tables have completely turned. Delhi have stitched together an incredible 11-match winning streak against the Titans, spanning the last six seasons, showcasing their growing stature in the league. Heading into this latest chapter, Delhi are not just holding that streak but are also unbeaten in PKL 12, making them one of the toughest sides to crack. For the Titans, it’s a massive test—breaking two streaks at once.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi playing 7 Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head Total matches: 20

Dabang Delhi: 11

Telugu Titans: 8

Tie: 1 Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) gears up for a blockbuster clash as Haryana Steelers take on Patna Pirates in what promises to be another high-voltage encounter. Both teams enjoy massive fan followings, and the rivalry carries an extra edge this season.

Interestingly, the two sides have found themselves in similar situations off the mat, with headline-making decisions in the first phase. The Bulls parted ways with their former skipper Ankush Rathee, while the Thalaivas surprised many by releasing star raider Pawan Sehrawat. These moves have sparked debates among supporters, adding spice to the buildup. On the mat, though, the players remain unfazed. Both teams have managed to register victories in their recent outings and will be eager to build momentum. With emotions high and points at stake, this contest is set to offer plenty of drama and intensity. Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates playing 7 Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya

Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawant, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total matches: 14

Haryana Steelers: 8

Patna Pirates: 5

Tie: 1 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 17? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 17, Telugu Titans will take on Dabang Delhi from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 17? In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 17, Haryana Steelers will go one-on-one against Patna Pirates from 9 PM IST.