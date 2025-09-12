PKL 2025 live streaming: September 12 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will start its second leg of action today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards again. In the first match of the day, Nitin Rawal-led Jaipur Pink Panthers will try to extend their winning streak with a win over hosts Bengaluru Bulls, while in the second game, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz will face each other, aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering losses in their last games.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

After finally ending their losing streak in their last game, Jaipur Pink Panthers are all set to start their home leg against a resurgent Bengaluru Bulls in match 29 of the season. Both Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two games each and will be looking for their third win of the season. It will be a battle of raiders, as both sides have brilliant raiders in their ranks who can change the tide of the match. This means whichever defence concedes fewer points will emerge victorious.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head Total matches: 22

Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 11

Bengaluru Bulls won: 9

Tie: 2 Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz After starting the season on a high, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz will be looking to end their losing streaks when they face each other on Friday night. Tamil Thalaivas have star raiders like Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal, while Bengal have Devank Dalal. All of them are scoring points in bunches, but their defences have been out of form in recent matches—something they will want to rectify before the big clash.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Playing 7 Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Aashish, Ronak, Himanshu, Pawan Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank, Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head Total matches: 16

Tamil Thalaivas won: 5

Bengal Warriorz won: 10

Tie: 1 PKL 2025 September 12 Matches – Live Streaming and Telecast Details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 12? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 12, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.