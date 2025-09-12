PKL 2025 live streaming: September 12 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will start its second leg of action today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards again. In the first match of the day, Nitin Rawal-led Jaipur Pink Panthers will try to extend their winning streak with a win over hosts Bengaluru Bulls, while in the second game, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz will face each other, aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering losses in their last games.
Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
After finally ending their losing streak in their last game, Jaipur Pink Panthers are all set to start their home leg against a resurgent Bengaluru Bulls in match 29 of the season. Both Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two games each and will be looking for their third win of the season. It will be a battle of raiders, as both sides have brilliant raiders in their ranks who can change the tide of the match. This means whichever defence concedes fewer points will emerge victorious.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7
Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head
Total matches: 22
Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 11
Bengaluru Bulls won: 9
Tie: 2
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz
After starting the season on a high, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz will be looking to end their losing streaks when they face each other on Friday night. Tamil Thalaivas have star raiders like Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal, while Bengal have Devank Dalal. All of them are scoring points in bunches, but their defences have been out of form in recent matches—something they will want to rectify before the big clash.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Playing 7
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Aashish, Ronak, Himanshu, Pawan Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav