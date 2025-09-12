Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 live streaming: September 12 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 12 match list, timings, telecast details

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 September 12 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

PKL 2025 September 12 matches
PKL 2025 September 12 matches
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will start its second leg of action today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards again.  In the first match of the day, Nitin Rawal-led Jaipur Pink Panthers will try to extend their winning streak with a win over hosts Bengaluru Bulls, while in the second game, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz will face each other, aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering losses in their last games.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

After finally ending their losing streak in their last game, Jaipur Pink Panthers are all set to start their home leg against a resurgent Bengaluru Bulls in match 29 of the season. Both Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two games each and will be looking for their third win of the season. It will be a battle of raiders, as both sides have brilliant raiders in their ranks who can change the tide of the match. This means whichever defence concedes fewer points will emerge victorious.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal
 
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

  • Total matches: 22
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 11
  • Bengaluru Bulls won: 9
  • Tie: 2

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz

After starting the season on a high, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz will be looking to end their losing streaks when they face each other on Friday night. Tamil Thalaivas have star raiders like Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal, while Bengal have Devank Dalal. All of them are scoring points in bunches, but their defences have been out of form in recent matches—something they will want to rectify before the big clash.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Aashish, Ronak, Himanshu, Pawan Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav
 
Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank, Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head

  • Total matches: 16
  • Tamil Thalaivas won: 5
  • Bengal Warriorz won: 10
  • Tie: 1

PKL 2025 September 12 Matches – Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 12? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 12, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 12? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 12, Tamil Thalaivas will go one-on-one against Bengal Warriorz from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 12 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 12 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 12 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 12 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 9 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 8 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Telugu Titans thrash Bengal Warriorz; Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 7 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Gujarat and Bengaluru get first wins of the season

Topics :Jaipur Pink PanthersBengaluru BullsTamil ThalaivasBengal WarriorsPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story